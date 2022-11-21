Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Nick Ahmed

Diamondbacks Player Reviews Links Hub

2022 Status: 3rd year of 4 year extension, $7,875,000

Nick Ahmed 2022 and career stats

When healthy Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed has been among the best defenders in the National league. From 2015 through 2017 he averaged 315 PA and +10 defensive runs saved. Per 650 plate appearances that worked out +20 defensive runs. Battling both a hip injury and a weak bat however he was not able to play enough games to garner the recognition his defense deserved.

That changed over a two year span in 2018 and 2019. He played in 153 and 158 games respectively and won the National League Gold Glove both years, tallying 44 defensive runs saved, while batting .244 with an 88 OPS+. It was said with some irony at the time that he finally hit enough to win a Gold Glove. That was partly true as it enabled his manager to pencil him into the lineup every day, thus giving his glove the chance to shine and gain the recognition he deserved. It all added up to over 4 WAR in each of those two years, providing excellent value for the team.

Towards the end of summer camp in July of the 2020 pandemic season he jammed his shoulder diving for a ball. That impacted his throwing and overall play, and he posted a career worst .963 fielding percentage and just four defensive runs saved in 57 games. In 2021 he dealt with a sore knee in spring training that impacted him most of the year, limiting his range. He once again posted just four defensive runs saved, this time in nearly a full season's worth of games. His bat fell off as well, batting just .221/.280/.339, .619 OPS, or 67 OPS+. Even worse, the shoulder injury lingered.

By spring of 2022 the shoulder issue became worse. After an injured list stint to start the season, he was able to return in mid April. He played in just 17 games however, posting -3 defensive runs saved before being shut down for good May 16th. Ahmed wound up having season ending shoulder surgery a month later.

2023 Outlook

Entering the final year of his four year extension, the 33 year old Ahmed will earn $10,375,000 in 2023. Thats the third highest salary on the team behind Madison Bumgarner and Ketel Marte. When healthy and out on the field, not only is Ahmed an elite defender, but he runs the show on defense. The entire team plays better defense when he is out there, especially on the infield.

Ahmed could be seen towards the end of the season in the clubhouse and out on the field working out. There is no question about his work ethic and desire to play through injury. It's possible that the combination of the surgery and rehab to heal his shoulder, and the time off his knee will allow him to come back in 2023 fully healthy and able to contribute. While it's unlikely he'll return to his defensive peak of 2018-2019, one cannot rule out that possibility.

Even if he never makes it back to that peak, he is likely to still be an above average defensive shortstop and contribute a positive season. While the shoulder surgery may have taken a little zip off his throws, Ahmed has the quickest transfer and release of any shortstop I've ever seen. His sure handedness and knowledge of defensive positioning should compensate a bit for lost range. The Diamondbacks hope that is the case while he's keeping the seat warm for top prospect Jordan Lawlar, whose ETA is September 2023.