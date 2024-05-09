Diamondbacks Have Tough Challenge Ahead vs Orioles
The Diamondbacks are set for a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, starting Friday, May 10th as they continue their road trip further east. The D-backs are coming fresh off a four-game win streak that took them from the edge of disaster to just two games below .500. They sit at 18-20, surprisingly only one full game behind the Padres for the 3rd Wild Card spot. Arizona needs to continue this upward trajectory, but will find themselves running into a tough adversary in the Orioles.
With the slow resurgence of Corbin Carroll, solid outings by recent starters, and the return of closer Paul Sewald, the D-backs are in a good spot to settle back into their winning ways. The improvement led to a road sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, as the offense answered back in patented D-backs fashion in each contest. Clutch hitting and solid pitching were defining aspects of their last series, two facets of Arizona's success that had been sorely missing prior.
Carroll's recent success has been a great boost to the D-backs, and if the young outfielder can continue his progress, the top of the D-backs order will have a better shot at competing with the Orioles' high-powered offense and tough pitching staff. It's been slow going for the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, but Carroll has collected eight RBI in his last four games, including a three-run shot on a high fastball off a left-handed pitcher, a good sign for his positive development.
The Orioles have had no such struggles thus far. Baltimore has not lost back-to-back games since April 13th, and have won or split their last three series, including a recent four-game win streak that could have turned into six if not for some stellar pitching by the Washington Nationals on May 7th. They are 24-12 overall, and lead an extremely competitive AL East division by a thin margin.
Stud young shortstop and primary leadoff hitter Gunnar Henderson is hitting .271 and slugging .563, with three doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. But the power doesn't stop there. Catcher Adley Rutschman is slashing .318/.354/.459, Ryan Mountcastle sports an .809 OPS, and Jordan Westburg is slugging above .500 as well. The young talent goes deep in the Orioles lineup, even down into their impressive farm system.
But Baltimore's success is not offense-only. They lead MLB in home runs with 57, and place second in baseball with a .444 team slugging percentage. The offense strikes early and often, and is held up by their pitching staff. As a team, Baltimore sports a 3.30 ERA, 6th in the majors. Baltimore's starters are a n intimidating group, led by ace and former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.
The D-backs won't have to face Burnes, but will face a trio of tough arms in Cole Irvin, John Means and Dean Kremer.
Pitching Matchups
May 10th: RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs LHP Cole Irvin
The D-backs young right-hander has certainly continued his development in his second major league season. Sure, he's been bit by the long ball and some hard contact, similarly to his 2023 struggles. But the control is much more apparent, and his stuff has been excellent. Despite the 4.61 ERA, he's delivered Quality Starts in three of his last four games, including an impressive 11-strikeout performance against the Seattle Mariners.
Cole Irvin's first two outings were somewhat rough, as he allowed nine runs over his first 10 innings. However, the veteran left-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in three straight outings, a scoreless streak of 20 innings. Irvin sports a diverse, lower-velocity arsenal with plenty of movement, and relies primarily on ground balls over strikeouts. His season ERA sits at 2.86, and his WHIP is 1.07. He generally limits base traffic and has solid command.
May 11th: RHP Ryne Nelson vs LHP John Means
D-backs right-hander Ryne Nelson hasn't been the most dominant starting arm, but he has been able to give the snakes chances to win games. Nelson will pitch his second game since being struck by a comebacker in the elbow and landing on the 15-day IL. His most recent outing saw him give up four earned runs to the Padres, but he settled in to get a couple of scoreless frames and pitched well enough to earn the win as the D-backs routed San Diego.
Nelson appears to be headed in the right direction, as he's also recorded a six-inning, one-run start this season, although he isn't without his flaws still. But anything even close to a Quality Start is much welcomed from Nelson, as the offense appears to be waking up from their rut.
Orioles left-hander John Means has had a rough stretch of injury issues, as he only pitched six games in 2022 and 2023. He's only had one start thus far in 2024 since being activated from the 15-day IL. He recorded seven strong innings of three-hit shutout ball, with eight strikeouts to go along with it. He utilizes a four-seam, slider, changeup and curveball, all in the lower end of velocity, but can be a dominant arm when healthy.
May 12th: RHP Zac Gallen vs RHP Dean Kremer
The D-backs will look to their ace in the final matchup with the Orioles. In his first start back after exiting his start against the Seattle Mariners with a hamstring spasm, Gallen went six strong innings against the Reds. While he did walk three, he only allowed one base hit and struck out six, lowering his season ERA to 2.84.
Outside of a rough outing against the Giants, Gallen has pitched quite well, even when not looking his sharpest. Opponents are hitting just .220 against him, and he's struck out 41 against 12 walks.
Right-hander Dean Kremer has pitched solidly this season as well. In eerily similar fashion to Gallen, Kremer's most recent start was also a six-inning, one-hit, six-strikeout victory against the Reds. Kremer features a four-seamer, cutter, sinker, splitter and curveball, for a diverse and potentially devastating arsenal. He sports a 37/11 K/BB, allows an opposing batting average of just .189, and has allowed less than one baserunner per inning pitched thus far.
The D-backs aren't in panic mode after their four-game win streak, but still very much need another series win to inch closer to that .500 mark. It'll be a tough series, but Arizona is trending in the right direction to be competitive against tougher teams like the Orioles.