From Serious Issue to Key Strength, How the Diamondbacks Fixed Their DH Problem
Coming into this past off-season, Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks' front office had a clear idea of what holes needed filling. The DH position was near the top of the off-season shopping list, and for good reason.
Since the addition of the Designated Hitter to the National League, the Diamondbacks found themselves near the bottom of the charts in production.
In 2022 D-backs DH's only managed to hit to a 60 WRC+ through May. Impact bats in the Diamondbacks system all filtered into positional groups, and more veteran pieces on the club in Ketel Marte and Christian Walker played key roles defensively.
In 2023 the Diamondbacks took another step in the right direction. The graduation of top prospects helped improve offense throughout the entire lineup. The signing of Evan Longoria added a veteran presence, but also some impact at the 3B/DH spot. The 2023 club's DH mix got off to a hot start and collected a far better 113 WRC+ through May, but ended the season as a disappointment.
Evan Longoria would struggle with injury and inconsistent production at the tail end of the year, Emmanuel Rivera had great stretches but failed to impress at the plate. After a magical run to the World Series, it was clear to D-backs brass what had to be done--attack the off-season.
Fans quickly looked to expensive sluggers like old friend J.D. Martinez, and former World Series MVP Jorge Soler. Mike Hazen however took a more creative approach.
After a long wait in the off-season, the Diamondbacks got their DH, Joc Pederson. Very familiar to fans of the NL West, Pederson was not the first name to pop off the list, but it certainly looks like the right call in retrospect.
Pederson agreed to a 1 year $12.5 million dollar guarantee with a mutual option for 2025, cheaper than some of the alternatives at the position. The lefty slugger is coming off a down 2023 by his standards, hitting only 6 home runs with a .235/.348/.416 slash line in 121 games.
Notably he has stark splits throughout his career, far favoring matchups against righties. This added a new layer to the DH equation: who would ultimately platoon alongside Pederson?
Easy answers on the roster were familiar names like Emmanuel Rivera, but when trying to add consistent offense to the DH hole it seemed logical to bring in a new face. Randal Grichuk was just the answer the team was looking for.
His career platoon splits, favoring lefties significantly, made him the perfect partner for Joc. Adding Grichuk also added another right-handed bat to a left-hand heavy outfield core. His solid defense and versatility have certainly made an impact to the 2024 club with Alek Thomas going on the injured list early in the year.
Grichuk also came at an incredible value, costing the team just $2.5 million in guaranteed money, and like Pederson, only being a 1-year commitment. With a duo now set to man the DH spot, the Diamondbacks opened the season at Chase Field.
Since the beginning of the 2024 season, the Diamondbacks DH position ranks 3rd in Baseball-Reference WAR only behind the Braves and Dodgers.
Joc Pederson has been one of the best hitters on the Diamondbacks, collecting a total of 1.4 WAR in 115 at-bats. He has been an on-base machine, with a .313 batting average and .409 OBP, a batting average that's nearly 80 points higher than last year's total.
Grichuk has totaled 108 WRC+, and while he hasn't gotten off to the hottest start at the plate on the surface, he is slashing .357/.444/.625 with RISP making him one of the more clutch hitters on the team.
Pederson hasn't fared quite as well in clutch situations, with only a .231/.333/.385 slash with runners in scoring position, but his production outside of this category has allowed him to still tally 16 RBI's to this point regardless.
Through May 23rd of the 2024 D-Backs season, the teams DH's have combined for a staggering 190 WRC+. This is a 77-point jump from this point last year. They have also slashed an impressive .335/.413/.618.
The duo of Pederson and Grichuk have changed the composition of the Diamondbacks' lineup. When one slugger is in the lineup, the other is a constant threat on the bench, daring the opposing manager to make a pitching change that will let them take a swing.
With ridiculous levels of production, there comes the cruel beast of potential for regression. It is important to celebrate great success at the plate but also to mention when things are working out a little too well. DH hitters wearing a D-backs uniform have a .393 BABIP in 2024, which is well above the league average and should see some regression to the mean.
It is to be expected that 40% of balls put in play from Pederson and Grichuk won't go through for hits all year, but putting the ball in play more often has helped them to finding this early success.
A 20% Home Run to Fly Ball rate also signals some luck swinging in their favor. League average is around 10%, and with the kind of contact that Pederson generates we could expect the final numbers to be above that total, but we should still expect that rate to lower to a healthier total.
The Diamondbacks managed to turn one of their biggest weaknesses, an offensive black hole in the DH over the last two years, into a key strength. Pederson and Grichuk's additions have been some of the most important of the off-season, and as the D-backs try and claw back into contention entering summer they will play a significant role in setting the team back on course.