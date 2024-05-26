Blake Walston Dazzles in Diamondbacks Loss
It was an exciting day at Chase Field as young left-hander Blake Walston was set to make his first career MLB start.
Walston already made his debut earlier this month, in a multi-inning relief role against the Dodgers. His opportunity tonight came because of Slade Cecconi's option to AAA, opening a rotation spot for one of Arizona's few young arms.
Walston started off hot, collecting two strikeouts in the first. He would collect two more on the day, as the young southpaw would eventually go 4 2/3 innings of no-run baseball. This lowered his very small sample size ERA to 2.16, and his FIP to 3.13.
When speaking to the media he spoke quickly on how he approached his first start in the big leagues. "We had a good game plan going in," Walston said. "Not a whole lot of thinking while I'm up there. Just trying to be relaxed and putting it where it should be. I knew if I attacked with my off-speed we would be okay." He did exactly that, generating a fantastic 42% ground ball rate, thanks largely to his offspeed pitches.
While there was some buzz around Walston and his starter debut, fans ended up going home with a sour taste in their mouths after the Diamondbacks fall to the Marlins once again, this time 3-1. They lose the series, and what felt like a promising glimmer of hope for the offense in LA seems to have all but faded away.
The Marlins started young pitcher Ryan Weathers who also pitched quite well. The D-backs took a very aggressive approach, which didn't work out in their favor, only collecting 4 hits against Weathers in 6 innings.
A Corbin Carroll triple that got past a diving left-fielder marked the only big hit of the game for the Diamondbacks. This led to the lone run that Arizona would go on to score.
All of the damage against the D-Backs would come in the 7th inning against Kevin Ginkel. The former playoff hero reliever has gotten off to an incredibly rocky start, pitching to a 4.43 ERA.
Torey Lovullo spoke on Ginkel's slider, which was hit hard again, eventually contributing to 3 Marlins runs. "He is working his butt off and he is going to find that pitch. It is a big pitch for him." After being one of the Diamondback's most reliable relievers last year, he has gone on to blow 4 saves in 20 innings and took his first loss of the season today.
Another contributing factor to the big 7th inning for the Marlins was a crucial error by shortstop Kevin Newman. Newman has been fantastic defensively for the team, collecting 3 outs above average, and ranking in the 85th percentile in fielding run value.
He had already made a spectacular play earlier in the game, diving to his left to potentially save a run and get a crucial out. Newman called this "Bittersweet. The important one that led to some runs wasn't made tonight...just have to keep on working and make the next one for my guys." He, like manager Torey Lovullo, mentioned flushing it and moving on to the next series.
After dropping this series to the Marlins, the Diamondbacks fall to 25-28 on the season. They are 1.5 games out of a Wild Card, behind the Cardinals, Giants and Padres.
The D-backs now have an off-day ahead of them before taking on the defending World Champion Texas Rangers in a World Series rematch on Tuesday. Brandon Pfaadt will start in Arlington, the same field where just over a year ago he made his MLB debut.