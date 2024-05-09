D-backs Go for the Sweep Vs. Reds Behind Slade Cecconi
The Diamondbacks (17-20) have won three straight games including the first two of the three game series against the Reds in Cincinnati.
The three game winning streak is already a season high and a victory today would give Arizona their first series sweep of 2024. The Reds are in the middle of a seven game losing streak, dropping their record to 16-20
Lineups
Slade Cecconi , 1-2, 4.96 ERA, starts for Arizona. He had two strong outings when first called up to replace the injured Merrill Kelly, throwing 12 innings and giving up just three runs. But he lost to the Padres on May 3rd giving up seven runs in 4.1 innings.
Cecconi was perfect through the first three innings of that game but unraveled in the fourth, allowing a lead off walk and back to back homers, and never recovered. He came out hot with his fastball topping out at 98.5 in the first inning, but the stuff waned by the 4th inning and he paid the price for location mistakes.
Cecconi has added a new changeup this year, learning the grip from Merrill Kelly. He's only allowed three hits with the pitch, but two of those have been homers. Maintaining his stuff deeper into the game and locating the Change up against lefties are his keys to success.
Hunter Greene , 1-2, 3.12 ERA pitches for Cincinnati. Don't be fooled by his won-loss record, as he's pitched very well for the Reds this season. In seven starts, 40.1 innings pitched he has 47 strikeouts against just 16 walks and has allowed only two homers, leading to a 3.04 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching)
Green throws a two pitch mix primarily, with a fastball that averages 98 MPH and can top out at triple digits. He has a devastating slider that generates a 38% Whiff rate. Against left-hand batters he'll mix in the occasional splitter and curveball.
Greene has a 14.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak going, and was not scored upon in either of his last two starts against Texas and Baltimore. The last time the D-backs faced him they got to him for a five run fourth inning on August 25th of last year.
Hitter Highlights
Former Cincinnati Red Tucker Barnhart is the starting catcher for the third time in four games. He typically catches the day games after night. He filled in for Moreno on Tuesday night when Moreno was feeling under the weather. In his previous two games Barnhart is three for six with two walks and three runs scored. In 41 plate appearances he's batting .229/.325/.286, 78 OPS+.
The D-backs are 7-6 in games started by Barnhart and 9-14 in games started by Moreno. He has a 4.05 catcher's ERA compared to Moreno's 4.44. Stat Cast rates him as -2 Runs Above Average however, with -1 for framing, 0 for Stealing and -1 for Blocking.
Jake McCarthy is platooning with Randall Grichuk in right field. He's batting .307/.369/.387, .756 OPS, or 119 OPS+ While he's yet to homer he had four doubles and a triple and has scored 12 runs. McCarthy is fighting for his roster spot, but may have gotten a reprieve for a little while longer due to Alek Thomas' setback in recovery from a hamstring strain.
Elly De La Cruz has been held hitless in eight at bats so far by D-backs pitching. His base stealing prowess was on display in the fifth inning yesterday however. After reaching base on a fielders choice he proceeded to steal both second and third against Gabriel Moreno, the best throwing catcher in MLB .
Despite a league worst .209 batting average, the Reds have scored 4.36 runs per game, which is exactly the MLB average. The D-backs are averaging 5.00 R/G and have a .248 team B.A.