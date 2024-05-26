D-backs Hold on to Even Series with Marlins with 3-2 Victory
The Diamondbacks won a squeaker Saturday night at Chase Field over the Miami Marlins by a score of 3-2. The win evened the series at one game each with the rubber match coming Sunday afternoon.
Jordan Montgomery worked around traffic most of his outing, but only gave up two runs in his six innings of work. He gave up nine hits and a walk while striking out four batters. He only threw 77 pitches before getting pulled from the game.
Two key Marlins outs on the bases helped Montgomery out. Tucker Barnhart threw out Jake Burger trying to steal second base after leading off the fourth inning with a base hit.
In the sixth inning, Jazz Chisholm stood at the plate admiring a drive to the wall that turned out to be an RBI double. He tried to make it third, but Jake McCarthy got the ball in to Ketel Marte who fired a strike to Eugenio Suarez. Originally ruled safe, the call was overturned on review.
The D-backs gave Montgomery a lead early on with two runs in the bottom of the first. Corbin Carroll walked and stole second. Then with two outs Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit back-to-back doubles.
Carroll had a sacrifice fly in the second inning to drive in Suarez for the D-backs third run. From there the hits dried up, as they had just two more singles and a hit by pitch the rest of the way.
The bullpen was going to have to make the 3-2 lead stand up, and they did just that. Ryan Thompson pitched a scoreless seventh and got an out in the eighth before giving up a double. Joe Mantiply came on and struck out the next two hitters. Paul Sewald then threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.
The D-backs improved to 25-27. They remain 1.5 games out of the Wild Card, behind the Giants and a game behind the Padres. They continue to hang around while waiting to get injured players back.
Two left-handers will face off in Sunday's rubber match. Blake Walston will make his first major league start for the D-backs and Ryan Weathers gets the ball for the Marlins.