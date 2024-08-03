Diamondbacks Homer 5 Times in Wild 9-8 Victory Over the Pirates
Josh Bell had a Diamondbacks debut to remember, homering on the first pitch he saw in the first inning. That put the D-backs up 4-0 before an out was even recorded. But his best was yet to come.
With two outs in the top of the 7th, the D-backs had already blown a 5-0 lead to trail 7-6. Bell was facing Aroldis Chapman, who he never had a hit against in seven trips to the plate.
Down in the count 0-2, Chapman supplied the power with a 102.9 MPH fastball on the outer edge of the plate. Bell dropped the barrel on the ball and lifted it over the right field wall to tie the game.
It was the fastest pitch ever to be hit for a homer since since ball tracking began in 2008 (source Steve Gilbert of MLB.com). It was also just the second time in franchise history a D-backs switch-hitter homered from both side of the plate in their team debut. The first was Felipe Lopez on opening day, April 6th. 2009.
Over his last 8 games, including his final seven games with the Marlins, Bell is 14-for-32, with seven homers and 11 RBI. Bell was traded to the Diamondbacks just before 3:00 p.m. on the July 30th trade deadline to take over first base for the injured Christian Walker.
The D-backs went on to win the game 9-8, scoring the go ahead run on a Geraldo Perdomo double in the eighth. Ketel Marte, who had homered in the first inning as well, homered again the ninth to provide a much needed insurance run.
Ryan Thompson gave up a run in the ninth, but managed to record his second save of the year and second in as many games, taking over for the recently demoted Paul Sewald.
The game began with Corbin Carroll hitting his league leading ninth triple off Luis L. Ortiz. He came all the way around to score on the play due to a throwing error on the relay from Oneil Cruz.
Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson, and Bell then homered in succession. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached on an infield hit and later scored on a ground out to provide Brandon Pfaadt the 5-0 cushion.
Pfaadt threw three scoreless frames, but in the hot and muggy Pittsburgh weather, appeared to tire by the fourth inning. A leadoff single by Oneil Cruz and a couple of groundouts put Cruz in scoring position. Joey Bart singled him home for the first Pittsburgh run. The inning would have been worse had it not been for a terrific diving stop from Geraldo Perdomo.
Then with two outs in the fifth, Pfaadt gave up back-to back-doubles to Andrew McCutchen and Bryan Reynolds, followed by an RBI base hit by Cruz once again. Cruz ended up going five-for-five, with a double, two runs, two RBI, and a stolen base.
Pfaadt left the game leading 5-3 but ended up getting a no-decision. His final line was 5 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO in the no-decision, with his ERA rising to 3.97.
It was the combination of Kevin Ginkel and A.J. Puk that allowed the Pirates to take the lead. Ginkel started the sixth inning with a strikeout, an impressive 98 MPH fastball on the corner. Then he completely lost it.
Ginkel walked Bart, gave up a single to Ke'Bryan Hayes, and hit Jared Triolo. After getting a force out, Torey Lovullo went out to replace Ginkel, brining in Puk. The big lefty proceeded to give up three straight singles, allowing both of Ginkel's inherited runners to score and one of his own. Together they combined to allow four runs on four hits and a walk.
Dylan Floro and Justin Martinez threw scoreless frames in the 7th and 8th, handing the ball off successfully to Thompson. Thompson gave up Oneil's fifth hit to start the inning and an RBI knock by Rowdy Tellez. Two groundouts later however the game was over and the win was in the books.
The D-backs are now 59-51, and are assured to end the night no worse than in the third Wild Card position in the NL. The Pirates drop to 55-54, 3.5 games back of the D-backs.
Saturday will see Jordan Montgomery take the mound for Arizona, and Mitch Keller pitch for Pittsburgh. Game time is 3:40 p.m. MST, 6:40 EST.