Diamondbacks vs Marlins Pits Zac Gallen vs Jazz Chisholm Once Again
Jazz Chisholm used to be an Arizona Diamondback, but he was swapped for Zac Gallen at the 2019 July 31st trade deadline. The two have faced each other in three previous games. Gallen has come away the as the clear victor in that battle, as Chisholm is 0-9 with three strikeouts. First pitch is at 6:40 P.M. at Chase Field, and Chisholm will be leading off.
The Marlins are 17-34 on the season, but have won seven of their last 10. That includes five one-run victories and a 2-0 victory. The Diamondbacks are 24-26, and 6-4 in their last 10. They just came off a 2-1 series victory against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
During his pre game press conference Torey Lovullo said that bench coach Jeff Bannister pointed out to him that the team is 1-5 after an off day. That's a trend the D-backs are hoping to reverse starting tonight.
LINEUPS
Gallen is 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 3.14 FIP in nine starts, 51 innings pitched. He was a tough luck loser in his most recent start against the Tigers on May 18th. He went 6.2 innings without walking a batter and striking out 10 while giving up just three runs.
Gallen is 3-1 with a 1.52 at Chase Field and 2-2 with a 4.33 ERA on the road. For his career, Gallen is 27-14 with a 2.75 ERA at Chase Field but just 17-18 with a 3.60 on the road.
The hitter in the Marlins lineup with the most success against Gallen is cleanup hitter Jesus Sanchez who is 3-6 with three doubles.
Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (0-0, 10.24 ERA) is making just his third start after returning from the injured list. The left-hander has been banged around for 12 hits and 11 runs in 9.2 innings so far. He's 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA against the D-backs in his career.
Christian Walker is 3-5 with a double and homer against Garrett. Tonight's right fielder Randal Grichuk is also 3-5 with a double.
Trainer's Room
Earlier today we reported that Geraldo Perdomo is nearing a rehab assignment and running at 80%, He is still at least 7-10 days from returning however.
Alek Thomas (hamstring) has been jogging and taking live batting practice. He is definitely behind Perdomo in his progression.
Merrill Kelly had a follow-up MRI on his right shoulder and according to Torey Lovullo it showed significant healing. The team is getting a second opinion however before allowing the veteran right-hander to begin a throwing program. Whenever that starts, it will take a minimum of one month to six weeks from that point to return to play.
Eduardo Rodriguez is still just throwing out to 60 feet. Lovullo said they are taking it slowly with Rodriguez, and he already had a setback that cost an extra month and they don't want a repeat.