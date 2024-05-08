Jordan Montgomery Looks to Bounce Back vs Reds
The D-backs will take on the Reds for game two of the series, after winning their first season opener since opening day against the Rockies behind a night from Zac Gallen and Corbin Carroll. Game time is 3:40 PM Arizona time.
The D-backs will look to win their first series since they took down the Cardinals at home on April 14th. Last night’s solid 6-2 victory, off the heels of an explosive 11-4 win against the Padres, marked the first time the D-backs had won back-to-back games since April 14th as well. At 16-20, they desperately need to take a series or two on the way back to above .500.
Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for Arizona. The big lefty was roughed up in his most recent start against the Dodgers, allowing six earned runs over just three innings. That outing shot his ERA up to an ugly 5.63, however that doesn’t accurately represent how well Montgomery has pitched as a whole. Despite the recent blowup, he logged back-to-back Quality Starts in his first two outings of the year.
The D-backs will face right-hander Graham Ashcraft. Ashcraft has had a solid season thus far. Although he also suffered a couple of unfortunate outings, he’s also put up three Quality Starts, and has a 3.63 ERA so far in 2024. He primarily relies on a mid-upper 90s cutter and sinker, with a hard slider to go with them. Since Ashcraft isn’t a strikeout machine, the D-backs will need to continue to work patient at-bats and look for good pitches to hit, since the right-hander relies on soft contact and ground balls.
LINEUPS
Carroll tied a career-high in RBI last night with five, helped along by an opposite field three-run homer. He will look to continue that upward trajectory as his swing looks better with each passing game. He is back in the leadoff spot tonight after a successful night in his first game back in said position.
Ketel Marte continued his hot streak last night, as he hit safely in his eighth straight game, going back-to-back behind Carroll’s home run with a solo shot of his own. He’s slashing .303/.356/.535, and doesn’t show signs of decline.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been moved down to the five-spot in favor of righty-killing DH Joc Pederson hitting third. Gurriel has dropped his average all the way to .234 after a hot start, and has just two base hits in his last nine games. The D-backs need him to get going again.
Gabriel Moreno is back in the lineup after being out with an illness.