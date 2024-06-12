Randal Grichuk Leads 15 Hit Attack in D-backs 9-4 Victory over Angels
The Arizona Diamondbacks got another win coming after an off-day and in the first game of a series. They defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-4. The offense exploded for 15 hits while Jordan Montgomery pitched effectively and had his best start in weeks.
Lovullo had this to say, "I thought it was a pretty complete effort. We had situational hitting...Three hits for Grichuk and Corbin. Both had at-bats to hit for the Cycle. I've never seen two guys in one game have the ability to do that. This is what we're capable of doing.""
Starting with Montgomery, he pitched 5.2 innings with six hits, three runs, one walk, and three strikeouts. While he did give up a homer, and the top-three hitters of the Angels went 5-8, Monty shut down the 4-9 hitters. Those batters were just 1-13.
Montgomery made numerous defensive plays tonight. That included a sprint to first base to beat Willie Calhoun to the bag after Christian Walker knocked down a line drive. It was an extremely close play and showcased Montgomery's athleticism.
Montgomery spoke on his stellar defense, fielding several tough come-backers and making one especially acrobatic play over at first base. "The umpire was checking my glove and asking if I had gold in my glove. Trying to not get hit by the ball. Got some ground balls and trying to get every out I can get...Off the bat, saw C-Walk right there...Kinda got caught spectating a little bit and I just gotta get on my horse and get over there."
Lovullo noted his team's defense and Monty's, "He's very agile. He's in a good position to field the baseball and made some really nice plays...We did a really good job defensively today looking at the Walker recovery play with him [Montgomery] at first base...We're an athletic team defensively."
Justin Martinez had a close call on a sharply hit ball up the box. A Zach Neto line drive nailed him in the thigh area at well over 100mph exit velocity. After a few warm-up pitches, Martinez stayed in the game and finished the 7th inning.
Manager Torey Lovullo said that Martinez is fine and will be available for tomorrow night's game.
Meanwhile on the offense, they pounded out 15 hits for the second straight game in a row. Four players had three hits apiece. Five had multi-hit games. Randal Grichuk and Corbin Carroll led the way and were on Cycle Watch for the second half of the game.
They jumped all over Angels' starter Jose Suarez, ambushing him from the second inning on. They had six hits, four runs, a homer, and a walk in just 2.2 innings.
Grichuk led off the second inning with a triple and later scored, hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then doubled and scored in the fifth inning. He had two RBIs and three runs on the day. Grichuk was unable to get that elusive single in his last two at-bats in the 6th and 7th innings when he walked and flew out to centerfield.
It was still a career night for Grichuk and the closest he's come to a Cycle in his career and the first time he's been this close since 2019. In 2019, he had a game in which he tripled, homered, and singled.
Lovullo spoke about Grichuk and his star night, "I'm grateful for Randal and how he fits into this team...He's a great teammate...Model of consistency. He's able to hit both left and right-handed pitching...I've thrown him in there against some righties and he's had a very capable at-bat. "
Meanwhile, Corbin Carroll continued to show signs of his old self by going 3-4 with a walk. He tripled and scored in the 2nd inning, doubled in the 4th inning, and singled and scored in the 7th inning. He had two runs and an RBI on the day. Carroll laced multiple hits with authority and handled the strike zone quite well.
Lovullo spoke on Carroll, "He's 23 years old. He's going to have some hiccups and speedbumps...He's doing a really good job of swinging at the right pitch."
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 3-5 with two RBI, all three were singles. While Gurriel Jr. has been struggling against right-handed pitching, he had two hits against them today.
Gabriel Moreno continued to excel at hitting in the No.2 hole. Coming into today, he was hitting .500 in the two-hole. He went 3-5 with a run, two RBI, and a double. Future All-Star Ketel Marte went hitless but got on base three times via the walk, showcasing a patient approach at the plate. He scored two runs.
The player that fans were most excited to see was the Captain of the Infield, Geraldo Perdomo. Perdomo showed no signs of rust in the field or at the plate. He calmed his pitchers down multiple times while playing excellent defense.
He had seven defensive plays. He turned a double play in the 5th inning. He got the last out of the game when Christian Walker threw to second base to get Neto out. Perdomo had five assists tonight.
Monty was effusive in his praise for Geraldo Perdomo and his contributions in the field. "Great having Domo back. Really good to be out there with him and working with me and talking with me. He's just such a great guy...Just like cheering for me. I don't know how to explain it. He talks to me between every inning...it's nice."
At the plate, he did exactly what he was supposed to do. He turned the bottom of the order over to the top three times. He had an RBI single in the 2nd inning while walking in the fourth. In the 7th, he laid an excellent bunt down and got an infield single before later scoring. On the day, he was 2-4 with a run, RBI, and walk. It was the classic Perdomo game that showed just how good this team can be with him in the lineup.
Lovullo appreciated having Perdomo back out there as the Quarterback, "Just having him back out there just patrolling that space at shortstop...He's very comfortable. The first pitch that he sees, he lines into left field. Talk about readyness, it was a quality at-bat. Scored a big run for us... He offers so many different intangibles, the third baseman is back and he just drops down a bunt and gives us a baserunner."
The Arizona Diamondbacks are now 7-3 in their last ten games and in June. They are 0.5 games out of a Wild Card spot behind the Giants. They play tomorrow at Chase Field at 6:40 PM. Slade Cecconi will start for Arizona while Jose Soriano starts for the Angels. It's another critical game to win against what should be an inferior opponent.