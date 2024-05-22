Ryne Nelson Will Not Make His Next Start Against the Dodgers.
In the early morning hours of May 22nd, it was reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that Ryne Nelson will not make his next start. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo indicated that there will be a roster move incoming to address the rotation hole left behind by Nelson.
Also importantly, Lovullo mentioned that his next start day (which would be Wednesday night against the Dodgers) will likely be taken by an opener. We saw this concept used earlier in the series, with right-hander Slade Cecconi coming out of the bullpen to take bulk innings behind Joe Mantiply.
Mantiply is likely not an option as the opener however as he already pitched the previous two games. Until we see the roster moves from the team, we can't know for sure what the team may do. But it's notable that left-hander Tommy Henry last pitched for the Reno Aces on May 17th.
Nelson’s season has been disappointing to this point. He won the final rotation spot coming into the season before the Eduardo Rodriguez injury opened up another, proving the team had some confidence in Nelson. So far, however, he's 2-3 with a 7.06 ERA, allowing 14.7 hits per nine innings.
There was a significant stretch of time where Nelson seemed to be turning things in the right direction. This stretch was cut off after he was hit in his pitching arm by a comebacker from Mike Yastrzemski in San Francisco.
Nelson has tried to introduce a hard cutter to keep hitters off his fastball, but the result were poor prior to his injury, and since he's come back been even worse. In total batters are hitting .378 with a .595 slugging against on the pitch.
Whether Nelson is demoted to Triple-A or remains with the club and is simply going to be used as a "bulk pitcher" Wednesday night remains to be seen. Stay tuned to Inside the Diamondbacks for further updates on this developing situation.