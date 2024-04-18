D-backs Face Former Shortstop vs Giants
The Diamondbacks will play their NL West rival San Francisco Giants in San Francisco tonight. First pitch is at 6:45 PM.
Right-hander Ryne Nelson will take the mound for the D-backs. Nelson, despite sporting a rough-looking 5.27 ERA, had one of his best starts to date in his most recent outing. Nelson went six strong innings at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, generating a game-best 10 swings and misses, while allowing just one run and striking out four.
The D-backs will look for similar production from Nelson tonight, as they face a tough right-hander in Logan Webb. Webb boasts a 3.80 ERA, with strong Quality Starts in three of his first four outings. He was shelled for five runs in 3.2 innings against the Dodgers, but his last two starts both saw him go seven innings, allowing just two runs each time.
With a tough righty on the mound for the Giants, the D-backs will turn to a couple of their left-handed hitters. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will get the day off, with Jake McCarthy getting the start in left field, and Randal Grichuk taking McCarthy's slot in right.
Gabriel Moreno, who was a late scratch in back-to-back games due to a thumb contusion, is back in the starting lineup again.
Notably, the D-backs will have a chance to face their former franchise shortstop in Nick Ahmed. Ahmed, who has said he was "blindsided" by his DFA from the D-backs, will have a shot at his former team after signing a deal with the Giants this off-season.
The veteran infielder is hitting .268/.317/.339 with the Giants this year. Although the power hasn't been present, he's played up to his former defensive standard, with two Outs Above Average, ranking 6th in MLB. The D-backs have struggled in that department, with plenty of costly errors leading to a collective -8 OAA.