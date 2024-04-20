Diamondbacks Will Try to Keep Momentum Behind Zac Gallen
The Diamondbacks and Giants square off for game three of their four-game series today at Oracle Park at 1:05 P.M. PST. The Giants took the first game 5-0 behind Logan Webb's stellar outing, and the D-backs clobbered the Giants 17-1 in Jordan Montgomery's D-backs debut last night. The D-backs are 10-11, 1.5 games back of the 12-10 Dodgers. The Giants are a game back of the D-backs with a 9-12 record.
Pitching Matchup
Zac Gallen is off to another typically hot start to his season, as you can see in the table below. The Diamondbacks ace has been a fast starter throughout his career and 2024 is no exception. In four starts he's 3-0, with a 1.64 ERA in 22 innings pitched. He's tied for the most wins and 3rd in the National League in ERA. He's backed up that ERA with a league-best FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 1.93. Gallen has yet to allow a homer while striking out 26 batters against just seven walks.
Gallen hasn't had quite as much success on the road in San Francisco however. In seven starts in Oracle Park, he is 1-2 with a 4.31 ERA. On August 1st last year, he took a no-decision, giving up three runs in six innings in a 4-3 D-backs loss.
Kyle Harrison is a 22-year-old left-hander in his second major league season. Taken by the Giants in the 3rd round of the 2020 draft, he made it to the majors after just 70 minor league games. Last year he went 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in seven starts. In four starts this year he's 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA, giving him a career 4.37 ERA in 57.2 innings. Harrison has never faced the Diamondbacks.
Still extremely young, Harrison has a good career K/BB ratio of 54 to 15. The problem has been the long ball as he's given up 13, including five in just 23 innings this year. His four-seam fastball averages 93.2 MPH. His primary secondary pitch this season has been the changeup and it's been hit hard, giving up a .348 BA and .522 slug on the pitch. Last year, the slurve was his primary secondary but so far he hasn't used that pitch nearly as much.
Lineups
Facing a lefty starter, the D-backs are once again filling their lineup with right-hand batters. As a team, the D-backs have crushed left-hand pitching to the tune of .314/.366/.479, .845 OPS. They've been far less effective against right-hand pitching, however, batting .225/.321/.364, .685 OPS.
Ketel Marte has been on fire this week. He's had two four-hit games and a three-hit game, raising his batting average to .345, which ranks 10th in the NL. He is also 7th in Slugging (.598) and 9th in OPS (.989). Batting leadoff for most of the season, his 21 runs scored are second only to the Dodgers Mookie Betts, who has scored 22 times.
Blaze Alexander is in at shortstop coming off a huge night at DH in which he had a grand slam and two doubles for five RBI. He's now batting .340 with a 1.000 OPS in 52 PA. The key for Alexander in this game will be to show that recent improvements with the glove will stick. He had lost playing time at shortstop due to a league-worst -6 Outs Above Average at the position despite playing limited innings. He's been working extremely hard with infield coach Tony Perezchica and in his most recent game at shortstop this past Tuesday that work appeared to be paying off.
There are three matchups to watch closely against Gallen. Michael Conforto is 5-15, .333 with a double, a homer, and two walks for a 1.012 OPS. Thairo Estrada is 6-15, .400 with a double and a walk. Mike Yastrzemski has faced Gallen the most, with 26 plate appearances. He has a .333 batting average, but most of that damage came in 2021-22. Over the last two seasons, he's just 1-7 against the D-backs starter.
Bullpens
Neither team has had to use much of their high leverage relievers over the last couple of games. D-backs closer Kevin Ginkel last worked on Tuesday, and primary set up man Ryan Thompson hasn't worked since Monday. Giants closer Camilo Doval worked on Wednesday and should be ready to go if the Giants have a 9th inning lead.