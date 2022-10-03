Diamondbacks and Brewers Lineups for October 3rd

The Diamondbacks (73-86) visit American Family Field tonight to player the Brewers (84-75) in the first of a three game series to close out the season beginning at 4:40 P.M. MST

We covered the pitching matchups in detail earlier today. Left hander Tommy Henry (3-4, 5.98 ERA) goes against Brandon Woodruff (13-4, 3.05 ERA)

The Brewers elimination number from Wild Card post season play is one. Any loss or Phillies victory and they would be out of the playoff picture.

LINEUPS

Jack Sommers

Both Torey Lovullo and Craig Counsell are going for the maximum platoon advantage today. The only right hand batter in the lineup against Woodruff is Christian Walker. That may not work out for Arizona potentially, as Woodruff has a .570 OPS against left hand batters and .702 OPS against right hand batters.

Although Tommy Henry has been hit hard regardless of the handedness of the batter, he also has a reverse split, with a .991 OPS against left hand batters and .830 OPS against right hand batters.