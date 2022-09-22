Diamondbacks go for Series Victory vs. Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to win a series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles for the first time since April of 2018. Game time is 7:10 P.M. MST. After dropping the first two games of the series, the D-backs managed to take the next two, setting up tonight's rubber match. While it may not mean as much to Dodgers who have already clinched the division title, the young D-backs are eager to show they can play with the NL West titans.

PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Zac Gallen, (12-3, 2.52 ERA, 3.03 FIP) gets the ball for the D-backs and LHP Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, 3.71 FIP) goes for the Dodgers. These are two evenly matched pitchers but they will not be facing evenly matched lineups. The Dodgers average 5.36 runs per game, while the Diamondbacks average 4.38.

Gallen is coming off his first loss since June 10th. On September 17th he allowed just two runs in 5.1 innings to the San Diego Padres but received no run support as the D-backs were shut out in that game. Earlier this month Gallen had a franchise record streak of 44.1 consecutive scoreless innings broken by the Colorado Rockies. This will only be Gallen's second start against the Dodgers in 2022. The first one came all the way back on April 27th when he threw six shutout innings, getting a no-decision in a 3-1 D-backs win.

Urias may be the hottest pitcher in baseball. Over his last 16 starts he's 15-1 with a 1.91 ERA. His season ERA of 2.27 is now the lowest in the league and he's thrust himself into the middle of the Cy Young race for the second year in a row. He beat the Giants in his last start allowing one run in six innings. This is also just his second start this year against Arizona. He started in that same game on April 27th, going six innings and allowing one run in a no-decision as well.

LINEUPS

Jack Sommers

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is sticking with his mostly right-handed lineup against the lefty Urias. However Urias is equally tough against batters from both sides of the plate. RHB are hitting .199 with a .601 OPS against him while LHB are hitting .190 with a .589 OPS. Switch hitter Ketel Marte will lead off for just the second time this season. Christian Walker is at DH today, getting half a day off his feet, with Emmanuel Rivera filling in at first base.

Mookie Betts will not start for the second time in this series as Dave Roberts elects to rotate his starters as well, trying to keep them fresh down the stretch.