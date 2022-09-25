Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Host Giants in Final Home Game of 2022

Rookie sensation fireballer Drey Jameson takes the mound for Arizona

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie sensation fireballer Drey Jameson takes the mound for Arizona

Drey Jameseon, (2-0, 1.38 ERA) will take the mound today at 12:40 P.M. MST in the final Diamondbacks home game of 2022. The rookie right hander has been outstanding in his first two starts, shutting out the Padres for seven innings in his debut and following up with six innings against the Dodgers in which he allowed just two runs.

Jameson's fastball has been averaging 96.4 MPH and topping out at 98. But it's the quality and usage of his secondary stuff that has opened eyes since his arrival. He's using his full arsenal of slider, changeup, and curveball 37.5% of the time and throwing strikes with all three.  The slider in particular appears to be a very strong offering.

LINEUPS

Giants at Diamondbacks September 25, 2022

The Giants are starting Scott Alexander it what is likely to be a bullpen game for the Giants as he's been working in relief all year. 

Torey Lovullo Notes

Prior to the game it was announced that Madison Bumgarner will not pitch again in 2022. It is not healthy related, as the team wants to give his spot in the rotation to younger pitchers to further evaluate them for 2023. 

