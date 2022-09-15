Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Look to Salvage Series Finale against Dodgers

Diamondbacks Look to Salvage Series Finale against Dodgers

Shut out in back-to-back nights, the D-backs have lost 6 of 7

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Shut out in back-to-back nights, the D-backs have lost 6 of 7

After getting shut out the last two games by the Dodgers (98-43), the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75) hope to get their offense untracked against rookie right-hander Michael Grove. Grove has only thrown 9.1 major league innings and allowed 9 runs (5 earned) so far. 

Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09) gets the start for the D-backs. Davies only lasted 3.2 IP last time out in Colorado, giving up 6 earned runs. Davies does not typically go deep in games, averaging barely over five innings per start. Davies has 17 no-decisions in his 23 starts. 

The Dodgers clinched the NL West Division title last night for the 9th time in the last 10 years. The D-backs will look to try to catch LA flat-footed in an effort to salvage the last game of this three game series. Arizona has lost of 6 of their last 7 games. 

The D-backs will go with their left handed speedy lineup tonight against the right hander. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

LINEUPS 

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Lineup September 14, 2022

Torey Lovullo Notes:

  • Drey Jameson was in the D-backs clubhouse today. Both Lovullo and the pitcher said that he was on the Taxi squad for today. Torey said he would announce tomorrow's starting pitcher at a later time. 
  • Nick Ahmed was seen in the locker room and on the field today. He is still in the treatment phase of his rehab and is not yet fielding balls or taking swings.  But Torey wants him to stay connected to his teammates and therefore has the player come back to Chase from time to time. 
  • Lovullo said that while good natured joking and ribbing is important to a clubhouse, there is zero tolerance for hazing of rookie players. He does not believe in that. 
  • There was lengthy discussion again on rules changes and how they might impact the Diamondbacks and how they might adjust.  The audio below includes those discussion points that covered shifts, pickoff throws and other rules changes

In This Article (3)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Zach Davies
Zach Davies

Zach Davies will face Dodgers on September 14th
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Look to Salvage Series Finale against Dodgers

By Jack Sommers
Drey Jameson (9) throws a pitch against the Salt Lake Bees
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks plan to promote RHP prospect Drey Jameson

By Michael McDermott
Jake McCarthy swings the bat against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Jake McCarthy: The overlooked prospect that became a franchise cornerstone

By Michael McDermott
Jordan Lawlar takes batting practice at the Diamondbacks Spring Training facility during Minor League camp.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospect Report: September 13, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Dodgers Celebrate division title in Chase Field
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Dodgers Celebrate NL West Title on Chase Field Mound after 4-0 Win

By Jack Sommers
Merrill Kelly throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks look to spoil Dodgers night

By Michael McDermott
Ryan Nelson starts his delivery to throw a pitch against the Dodgers at Chase Field.
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Ryne Nelson has all the tools to be an effective big league starter

By Michael McDermott
Zack Greinke's Gold Glove Award for the 2017 Season
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Rawlings Gold Glove Award to Include Utility Players

By Michael McDermott