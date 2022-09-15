Diamondbacks Look to Salvage Series Finale against Dodgers

After getting shut out the last two games by the Dodgers (98-43), the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-75) hope to get their offense untracked against rookie right-hander Michael Grove. Grove has only thrown 9.1 major league innings and allowed 9 runs (5 earned) so far.

Zach Davies (2-4, 4.09) gets the start for the D-backs. Davies only lasted 3.2 IP last time out in Colorado, giving up 6 earned runs. Davies does not typically go deep in games, averaging barely over five innings per start. Davies has 17 no-decisions in his 23 starts.

The Dodgers clinched the NL West Division title last night for the 9th time in the last 10 years. The D-backs will look to try to catch LA flat-footed in an effort to salvage the last game of this three game series. Arizona has lost of 6 of their last 7 games.

The D-backs will go with their left handed speedy lineup tonight against the right hander.

LINEUPS

Torey Lovullo Notes:

Drey Jameson was in the D-backs clubhouse today. Both Lovullo and the pitcher said that he was on the Taxi squad for today. Torey said he would announce tomorrow's starting pitcher at a later time.

Nick Ahmed was seen in the locker room and on the field today. He is still in the treatment phase of his rehab and is not yet fielding balls or taking swings. But Torey wants him to stay connected to his teammates and therefore has the player come back to Chase from time to time.

Lovullo said that while good natured joking and ribbing is important to a clubhouse, there is zero tolerance for hazing of rookie players. He does not believe in that.