Diamondbacks Shut Down by Luis Garcia in 10-2 Loss to Astros

The Diamondbacks were unable to solve Luis Garcia, who held Arizona to one run over six innings, in a 8-1 loss to the Houston Astros. It was another frustrating night for the D-backs, who once again showed they were not ready to compete against a contending ball club. The Astros put on a clinic of situational hitting and baserunning early in the game to put up a lead and utilized their power pitching to put away Arizona late.

Garcia opened the game by retiring the first eight hitters he faced before Geraldo Perdomo hit his fifth home run of the season in the third.

After the home run, the D-backs were unable to do any more damage at the plate. Corbin Carroll and Pavin Smith each had two-out hits in the third and fourth, but nothing came of it. Their best chance came in the fifth, when Josh Rojas hit a ground ball past Yuli Gurriel for a leadoff single. A double play and a strikeout closed out the inning with a wimper. The D-backs had another chance to score in the seventh. Two walks and a bloop single loaded the bases for Corbin Carroll, who was rung up on a fastball for the final out.

Zach Davies had another short start for the D-backs, going only 4 1/3 innings and giving up four runs on six hits, two walks, and three strikeouts. Davies threw 83 pitches on the night.

The Astros scored first, when José Altuve hit his 27th home run of the year to open the game. It was Altuve's 12th leadoff home run of the season and first of two on the night. Davies added a pair of scoreless innings, but the wheels fell off starting in the fourth.

After Arizona tied the game in the third, the Astros regained the lead three batters later. Kyle Tucker led off the fourth with a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a sacrifice fly after Daulton Varsho made a leaping catch to rob Trey Mancini of extra bases.

Houston tacked on two more runs in the fifth off Davies. Altuve led off the inning with a double down into the left field corner and advanced to third on a groundout. Pinch hitter David Hensley, who came in due to an ankle injury that Yordan Alvarez suffered in the first, ripped a single over a leading Perdomo to end Davies' night. Taylor Widener allowed Hensley to score after a single, walk, and a fielder's choice out at second.

Ian Kennedy came in to pitch the sixth and got battered for three home runs to the final four hitters he faced to push the game out of reach. Kennedy has surrendered 11 home runs in 48 1/3 innings this season. Luis Frias struggled in a mop-up situation in the eighth, allowing a two-run homer.

Daulton Varsho added his 27th home run of the season in the eighth inning.