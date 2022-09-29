Diamondbacks Win Pitching Duel in Extra Innings, 5-2

The Diamondbacks found a way to defeat a tough opponent, despite facing one of the top starting pitchers in baseball who was on top of his game. The D-backs used their speed on the bases, played great defense, got a scoreless night from the bullpen, and a clutch hit from Christian Walker late capped an all around good game to defeat the Houston Astros in extra innings 5-2.

This was a huge character-defining win for the D-backs who have been using this month to learn how to win against a good team when they're playing well. Even against a 100-win team in the Astros, they were able to assert their identity by putting pressure on Houston's defense to score runs and take away scoring chances with their defense.

The pitching matchup of Zac Gallen vs. Justin Verlander was as good as advertised, as both pitchers held their opponent to just two runs in seven innings. Gallen kept Houston in check, allowing just six hits, walked one, and struck out six. Gallen's stuff didn't appear to be as crisp as last time out, but found a way to hang zeros on the board. He got some help, as the D-backs defense was on point tonight with a pair of double plays and this amazing catch by Geraldo Perdomo.

The D-backs did a good job of getting to Justin Verlander in the first with a small ball clinic coupled with Houston's defensive miscues. Daulton Varsho doubled to the gap in right center to lead off the inning. Pavin Smith hit a slow roller to short to advance Varsho to third, which Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña bobbled to allow Smith to reach. With McCarthy up at the plate, catcher Martin Maldonado clanked a fastball for the D-backs first run while advancing Smith to 2nd. A bunt single, which withstood an Astros challenge, and a sacrifice fly by Christian Walker scored the second run of the inning.

Houston was able to get the equalizer off Gallen in the bottom of the 5th. With two outs in the inning, Trey Mancini doubled past a diving Josh Rojas to become the first Astro to touch second on the night. Chaz McCormack jumped on a fastball for a game-tying two-run homer to right.

The D-backs had a chance to take the lead in the seventh. Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning then advanced to third on a hit-and-run single by Carson Kelly. Two popouts, one by bunt and the other swinging, followed by a strikeout stranded them both. The execution in this inning was in stark contrast to how they performed in a similar situation in the first.

In his final inning, Gallen found himself in a jam. After a leadoff walk to Alex Bregman, the D-backs caught a break when Bregman ran into an out on the bases on a hit-and-run. A bunt single by McCormack, which Gallen nearly made a great sliding stop on, put two on with two outs. The D-backs ace was able to strike out Mauricio Dubon on a curveball in the dirt to finish the inning and game on a strong note.

In the sixth, both third baseman Josh Rojas and manager Torey Lovullo were ejected by home plate umpire Alan Porter. Rojas took a pitch that dotted the low and inside corner of the zone and threw his bat down in disgust after his third strikeout in three at-bats. From the replay it didn't appear that Rojas and Porter made much eye contact or said anything before the ejection. Lovullo was quickly ejected afterwards.

The bullpen fired two scoreless innings to force extra innings. Kevin Ginkel retired the Astros in order with two strikeouts in the eighth. Reyes Moronta came in for the 9th and gave up a leadoff single to Kyle Tucker. Bregman came up and drove a ball to the right center field gap, but Jake McCarthy quickly closed the gap for the first out. Moronta was able to work out of a bases loaded jam by inducing a soft lineout to second.

The D-backs rode that momentum into the 10th inning. Even with Carson Kelly stationed on second to open the inning, Perdomo laid down a beautiful bunt single down the third base line to move up Kelly to third. Varsho hit a slow roller to the right side, in which Houston was only able to get the out at second to give Arizona the lead. With two outs, McCarthy was able to extend the inning with an infield single and bring Walker up to the plate. After a stolen base put two runners in scoring position, Walker ripped a liner into left to plate them both.

Mark Melancon came in with a comfortable cushion in the 10th and was able to retire the Astros in order thanks to another great defensive play by Varsho to rob Peña of extra bases. The save was Melancon's 18th on the season and first since August 17th.