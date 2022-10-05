Eric Lauer Pulled after Six No-Hit Innings Against Diamondbacks

Eric Lauer threw six no-hit, shutout innings against the Diamondbacks and the Brewers bullpen completed the team shutout, defeating the Diamondbacks 3-0.

Zac Gallen struggled through a 36 pitch first inning but managed to strand two runners to get out of the jam. He went to a full count to three batters. Christian Yelich led off with an eight pitch at bat, and Luis Urias lined out on the 11th pitch of his at bat. While it was a scoreless inning, the tone for the outing was set.

In the second inning rookie Garrett Mitchell hit the first pitch he saw, a four seam fastball down and in, knocking it over the wall in left center for 1-0 Brewers lead. Luis Urias hit a two out homer off Gallen in the second inning. Then in the 5th inning Gallen got two quick outs, but walked pinch hitter Jace Peterson. Urias came and ripped a double into the right center field gap, scoring Peterson from first for the third Brewers run.

Gallen's final line was five innings, five hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. He gave up two homers, threw 102 pitches, 67 for strikes. 25 of those strikes were foul balls. Gallen's record is now 12-4, 2.54 ERA. This final outing potentially cost him a few votes in the Cy Young Award voting.

Meanwhile the Diamondbacks offense could do nothing against Lauer. Despite walking four batters, and committing an error on a tapper back to the mound, there were no hits to be had against the Brewers left hander. He struck out seven batters and induced one double play. Lauer's record improved to 11-7, 3.69 ERA.

With Lauer's pitch count at 97, Brewers manager Craig Counsell went to reliever Jake Cousins for the seventh inning. Josh Rojas promptly singled for the first and only Diamondbacks hit of the game. Cousins shut down the inning with a pop out and two strikeouts. He walked pinch hitter Pavin Smith in the 8th, but that went nowhere either. Rookie reliever Peter Strzelocki threw a perfect ninth inning, picking up his first career save.

In the game preview we highlighted Stone Garrett and Jordan Luplow, two right handed bats the D-backs are evaluating for a 2023 roster spot. They combined to go 0-6 with five strikeouts at the top of the order.

The two teams will face off for game number 162 tomorrow at 1:10 P.M. MST. Merrill Kelly will go for 200 innings, and Corbin Burnes will start for Milwaukee.