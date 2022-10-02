Is Zach Davies making his final start as a Diamondback?

Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA) will make his final start of 2022 for the Diamondbacks today at Oracle Park against the Giants. Game time is 1:05 P.M. PT . The D-backs lead the season series 10-8 after going just 2-17 against the Giants in 2021.

Logan Webb was originally supposed to get the start for the Giants, however as reported by Giants Baseball Insider, he's been shut down for the year due to back tightness. Gabe Kapler will instead go with left handed reliever Scott Alexander as an opener for the second straight day, and this will likely be a bullpen game for the Giants.

LINEUPS

Jack Sommers

The Diamondbacks made a late roster move. Emmanuel Rivera, who was a late scratch from the lineup yesterday has been placed on the IL with a fractured left wrist. Infielder Jake Hager has been recalled from AAA Reno.

IS THIS ZACH DAVIES FINAL START AS A D-back?

After a month long stint on the injured list mid season due to a sore shoulder, Davies seemed to have found his footing upon returning. From August 7th to September 2nd he made six starts and went five or more innings in five of those outings, throwing 31 innings in total with a 2.32 ERA. That lowered his season ERA to 3.74. Due to a lack of run support and bullpen failures he did not receive a decision in any of those games. Over his last four outings he's thrown just 16. 1 innings, giving up 13 runs, ballooning his ERA back up to 4.18. The only decision he's received since June 20th is a loss in his last outing against the Astros on September 27th.

The lack of decisions is historic. In fact Davies is the only starting pitcher in MLB history to have fewer than 10 decisions with at least 26 or more games started.

Davies start today may not only be his last of the year but possibly his last as a Diamondback. He was signed to a one year deal for $1.5 Million, with a mutual option for 2023 carrying a $250,000 buyout. The team would seem likely to exercise their half of the option at that low cost, but Davies will almost surely test the free agent market, figuring he can do better than the 2023 option. His value on the open market would likely be at least $4-$8 million average annual and possibly a two year deal. With numerous holes to fill in the bullpen and catcher, and many young pitching prospects on the way, the D-backs seem unlikely to make that kind of an investment in Davies.