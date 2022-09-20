Kelly Falters, Kershaw Dominates in Diamondbacks 5-2 Loss

The Diamondbacks fell to 3-12 against the Dodgers this year, losing 5-2 tonight in Los Angeles. Merrill Kelly (12-7) took the loss and is now 0-9 in 12 career starts against the NL West division champions. Clayton Kershaw (9-3) got the win, pitching six dominant innings, allowing just one run while striking out 10 without walking a batter.

Despite Kershaw's strong outing, the D-backs still had a chance in the ninth. Craig Kimbrel hit two consecutive batters in the 9th after a Christian Walker base hit to load the bases with nobody out and bring the potential tying run to the plate. A sharp ground ball by Sergio Alcántara was snared by Gavin Lux, who got the force out at second base and then caught Josh Rojas in a run down.

Kelly's night started out well. Attacking the strike zone and throwing first pitch strikes he retired the first five batters he faced, and struck out four in a row. But with two outs in the second inning Joey Gallo unloaded on a cutter that stayed in the middle of the plate, hitting the ball 437 feet into the right field bleachers.

Kelly got out of a third inning jam thanks to an unusual 1-4-3 double player with nobody on first base. Cody Bellinger had doubled to lead off the inning, but Kelly fielded sharp come backer from Mookie Betts and started the double play, catching Bellinger off the bag. Ketel Marte fired to first to get Betts by a half step.

Things unraveled for Kelly in the 4th inning. A one-out double by Max Muncy was followed by a sharp single into right center by Gallo to drive in Muncy. Gavin Lux followed with a single bringing up Chris Taylor who hit a literal wall scraper home run. The ball bounced off the top of the padding and into the chest of a fan in the left field bleachers for a three-run homer. Originally ruled a double and fan interference, the play was overturned on review. Just like that the Dodgers had a 5-0 lead and there was no coming back for the D-backs.

After allowing just 10 home runs through his first 27 starts, Kelly has now allowed seven home runs in his last three outings.

Kershaw's mix of fastballs at the top of the zone, sliders, and curveballs dropping in for strikes gave the young D-backs hitters a front row view to a pitching clinic for the second time in a row. The D-backs lone run off Kershaw came when Carson Kelly doubled to lead off the 5th and scored on a fielders choice by Geraldo Perdomo. Kershaw and three Dodgers relievers combined to strike out 12 Diamondbacks and didn't walk a batter.

These two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow. The first game is at 12:10 P.M. MST. Zach Davies (2-4, 4.06 ERA) faces rookie Michael Grove (0-0, 4.40 ERA). The night cap starts at 7:10 P.M. MST. Rookie Drey Jameson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make the second start of his career, facing Tyler Anderson (15-3, 2.62 ERA).