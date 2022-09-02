Merrill Kelly Throws 7 Scoreless in D-backs 5-0 Win over Milwaukee

Merrill Kelly tossed 7 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks completed their 8th team shutout of the season, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0. In doing so Kelly is keeping up with Zac Gallen to provide the D-backs with a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation. Kelly's final pitching line was 7 IP, 4 hits, 0 walk, 7 strikeouts. His record improved to 12-5, and his ERA dropped to 2.84.

Kelly finished his evening with a filthy 90 MPH changeup that dropped off the table to get Keston Hiura swinging. Kelly said after the game that he usually doesn't throw the changeup that hard, but he actually gets more movement on it when he throws it that hard.

Christian Walker hit his 31st home run of the year in the first inning, staking Kelly to a 2-0 lead which was all he and the bullpen would need.

Alek Thomas hit a two out double in the 2nd inning and was driven in on a single by Geraldo Perdomo to score the game's third run.

The D-backs tacked on two more in the 6th. Corbin Carroll and Carson Kelly started the inning off with singles, Carroll advancing to third base on Kelly's hit. One out later Carroll was thrown out at the plate however on a squeeze bunt attempt by Perdomo. Josh Rojas picked him up by smashing a ball that bounced high off the railing on the home run porch in centerfield, just missing a homer. He settled for a two-out, two-run double to put the game out of reach on this night of excellent pitching.

Caleb Smith closed out the evening with two perfect innings in the 8th and 9th, striking out 4 batters in a dominating relief outing.

Kelly was the NL Pitcher of the Month in July and he is keeping pace with Gallen, who is riding a 34 1/3 scoreless innings streak and the favorite for National League Pitcher of the Month for August. Comparing their seasons head to head shows how close they are.

Stats courtesy of Stathead.com Jack Sommers

Kelly discussed how trying to keep up with Gallen makes him better. Both pitchers are key towards leading the Diamondbacks drive towards a strong finish and possibly even a .500 season. With the victory the Diamondbacks record improved to 62-68 and they are in sole possession of 3rd place in the NL West, a half-game ahead of the San Francisco Giants.