Mistakes, Missed Opportunities Haunt Arizona in 6-5 Loss

The Diamondbacks bullpen took another loss, allowing a run in the ninth in a 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants. A defensive miscue extended the inning, allowing the Giants to take the lead. While the D-backs showed fight, rallying twice to tie the game, there were too many mistakes and missed opportunities to overcome.

In his postgame statement, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo called this one of those games that they need to "find a way to make plays, get the job done, and execute. It doesn't matter if it's the first inning or the ninth inning". Lovullo calls it something they need to improve on.

The much maligned D-backs bullpen was able to get scoreless outings from Taylor Widener, Luis Frias, and Kevin Ginkel. Frias escaped a bases loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Brandon Crawford. The D-backs had their chances to get ahead, but were unable to capitalize on those opportunities. The eighth inning hurt more, as Daulton Varsho drove a ball deep to right that was snared by a leaping catch by LaMonte Wade Jr. to end the threat. Had that ball landed safely, it would have given Arizona the lead.

Those missed opportunities came back to bite the D-backs in the ninth. Caleb Smith retired the first two hitters, but then gave up a single to Mike Yastrzemski. Evan Longoria hit a roller to third, for what should have been the final out of the inning. Sergio Alcántara was surprised how quickly Yastrzemski got to second and rushed the throw instead of taking the sure out at first on a slow runner, causing him to throw the ball into right field. J.D. Davis took advantage of the opportunity, ripping a line drive into the left field corner to give the Giants the lead. A perfect relay from Geraldo Perdomo cut down Longoria at the plate, which was confirmed after a Giants challenge.

The same issues that plagued Tommy Henry in his last start against San Diego returned in his return to the rotation. The rookie left-hander only lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. Henry allowed the Giants to score in four consecutive innings and surrendered three home runs. There were some encouraging signs in the start, as Henry induced 15 swings and misses on the night.

When asked about how he threw, Henry said he "threw the ball okay. Clearly the big pitches weren't up to the level of execution that was needed". On the home run pitches, Henry felt he threw the ball to the spot he wanted with full conviction.

The Giants struck first when Brandon Crawford hit a two-out home run in the second, the first of three consecutive innings in which the Giants hit a home run. Austin Wynns hit the first pitch of the third inning into the left field stands to make it 2-0 San Francisco. After the D-backs tied it in the bottom of the third, David Villar golfed out a two-strike curveball to give the Giants the lead again. Evan Longoria then chased Henry with a two-out RBI single to plate Wilmer Flores.

The D-backs were able to get to put together some good at-bats against Carlos Rodón. After a one-out walk by Ketel Marte in the third, Stone Garrett launched a towering home run to left center to tie the game.

The D-backs struck again in the fifth against a tiring Rodón. Geraldo Perdomo singled to open up the inning then moved up to third on Garrett's double. After a pitching change, Emmanuel Rivera hit a slicing line drive to right field that Mike Yastrzemski could only knock down on a diving attempt to plate both runners. Jordan Luplow then tied the game on a hard ground ball that got past a diving Davis.

Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth, the first two D-backs were retired before Josh Rojas singled in a pinch hit appearance. After a wild pitch moved him up to second, Alek Thomas grounded out to first for the final out.

The D-backs won't have much time to dwell upon this loss, with two games to go in the series. Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.15 ERA) gets the ball for Arizona, opposed by Alex Cobb (6-6, 3.48 ERA). First pitch at Chase Field will be 5:10 PM MST.