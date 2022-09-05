Zac Gallen throws 7 scoreless innings in Diamondbacks 5-1 win over Brewers

Zac Gallen just keeps getting better and better. 7 scoreless innings today ran his consecutive streak to 41.1 innings pitched without allowing a run. His record improved to 11-2, and his ERA lowered to 2.42. It's the longest scoreless streak in the majors since Zack Greinke threw 45.2 scoreless IP in 2015, and Gallen is only one inning shy of breaking Brandon Webb's franchise record of 42 straight set in 2007

Gallen allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out 7. He has made 6 consecutive starts of 6 innings or more, tying a major league record.

Surprisingly Gallen felt it was hard for him to get in a groove through the first three innings, saying he didn't have a great feeling for anything and thought he was behind in the count a lot. Of his first 22 pitches just 11 were strikes and he said he was "just spraying fastballs". But by the 4th inning he was able to get back in the zone and attack using his full repertoire. "I'm at my best when I'm using all my pitches and try not to eliminate those pitches" Gallen said.

Battery mate Carson Kelly was able to to get in sync with Gallen and work with him to make that adjustment. Having caught him since their time together in St. Louis they have a lot of history together. "I think a lot of it is feel....Just knowing him and understanding what he likes to do, it's almost like I can feel like what he wants to throw".

Gallen's final strikeout was on a filthy changeup that made Luis Urias fall down as he swung.

Torey Lovullo confirmed the team is using a 6 man rotation, and there is a day off on Thursday. So it lines up for Gallen to pitch on Sunday, September 11th in Colorado's Coors Field. For his part Gallen said that he prefers not to have more than one extra day of rest between starts, such a schedule would mean two extra days. However because of the rigors of pitching in high altitude in Colorado, as well as his mounting season innings total, he thought it was still a good idea in this case.

The 5-1 victory over the Brewers gave the Diamondbacks 3-1 series win. Daulton Varsho made a terrific running catch in the 2nd inning to help preserve the streak and also hit his 20th home run in the third inning. Jake McCarthy hit his 7th homer of the year, in the 8th, a two run shot to right field. McCarthy also had an RBI single in the 5th, providing more than enough offense.`

Arizona is 8-2 in their last 10 games and have won three straight series against teams competing for a Wild Card spot, (Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and Milwaukee Brewers). They remain in 4th place in the NL West with a 64-69 record, a half game behind the San Francisco Giants who are 64-68

The Diamondbacks begin a six game road trip to San Diego and Colorado that begins tomorrow night at 6:40 P.M. in Petco Park. As reported by Michael McDermott, right hander Ryne Nelson will make his major league debut, facing off against lefty Blake Snell.