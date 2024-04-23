Inside The Diamondbacks

How are MLB 2023 Major Award Winners Performing in Early 2024?

It's very tough to repeat at the Major League level.

Jack Sommers

Apr 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll (7)
Apr 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Corbin Carroll (7) / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Of the eight major award winners from the 2023 season, three have not played in 2024 at all, three are underperforming their prior year output by significant levels, and just two are repeating past performance.

AL MVP Shohei Ohtani

2024 YTD: 368/.431/.663, 1.094 OPS., 5 HR, 19 runs, 13 RBI

Now a Los Angeles Dodger, the amazing Ohtani is living up to every expectation and then some as the team's designated hitter. He's not able to pitch in 2024 due to elbow surgery but leads the NL in batting average, hits, doubles and total bases.

NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.

2024 YTD: .293/.408/.378, 1 HR, 21 runs, 6 RBI

Acuna has gotten off to a slow start especially in the power department, where he has just one homer compared to 41 last year. His batting average has been creeping up however and he's taking his walks, leading to a high OBP atop the Braves order. His 21 runs scored is tied for second in the NL with Ketel Marte and one behind Mookie Betts.

AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole

Cole began the year with an elbow injury in spring training and has yet to throw a pitch for the Yankees in the 2024 season. He is in the early stages of a recovery throwing program and is targeting a June 1 return.

NL Cy Young Blake Snell

2024 YTD: 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in 11.2 innings

Snell was among the Scott Boras clients that signed late, joining the San Francisco Giants on March 19th. Suffice to say the late start to his spring training has had an impact on his performance.

AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson

2024 YTD. .289/.350/.578, .928 OPS, 6 HR, 16 runs, 15 RBI

The Orioles 23 year old shortstop is doing more than picking up where he left off last season. He's off to a terrific start. No sophomore slump here so far.

NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll

2024 YTD: .215/.324/.269, .593 OPS, 1 HR, 13 runs, 5 RBI

It's been a disastrous start for Diamondbacks speedster Corbin Carroll. Seemingly stuck in between swing changes and uncertainty with his approach, his quality of contact and barrel rates have disappeared. Earlier on he was at least taking walks and not striking out, but over his last 24 PA he's struck out nine times and walked just twice while hitting four singles. Carroll has eight stolen bases and been caught twice.

AL Rolaids Relief Award Winner Felix Bautista

Bautista had Tommy John Surgery, and will miss all of 2024 for the Orioles.

NL Rolaids Relief Award Winner Devin Williams

Williams is still recovering from two stress fractures in his back and has not pitched for the Brewers in 2024.

It's very difficult to repeat at the highest levels of MLB. It's a very difficult game that demands our appreciation for those that can stay healthy and maintain performance levels year in year out. It's still early in the season, and the players on this list that are struggling still have plenty of time to recover during the remainder of the season.

Published
Jack Sommers

JACK SOMMERS

Jack Sommers is the Publisher for FanNation Inside the Diamondbacks, part of the Sports Illustrated network. Formerly a baseball operations department analyst for the D-backs, Jack also covered the team as a credentialed beat writer for SB Nation and has written for MLB.com and The  Associated Press. Follow Jack on Twitter @shoewizard59