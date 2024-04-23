How are MLB 2023 Major Award Winners Performing in Early 2024?
Of the eight major award winners from the 2023 season, three have not played in 2024 at all, three are underperforming their prior year output by significant levels, and just two are repeating past performance.
AL MVP Shohei Ohtani
2024 YTD: 368/.431/.663, 1.094 OPS., 5 HR, 19 runs, 13 RBI
Now a Los Angeles Dodger, the amazing Ohtani is living up to every expectation and then some as the team's designated hitter. He's not able to pitch in 2024 due to elbow surgery but leads the NL in batting average, hits, doubles and total bases.
NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.
2024 YTD: .293/.408/.378, 1 HR, 21 runs, 6 RBI
Acuna has gotten off to a slow start especially in the power department, where he has just one homer compared to 41 last year. His batting average has been creeping up however and he's taking his walks, leading to a high OBP atop the Braves order. His 21 runs scored is tied for second in the NL with Ketel Marte and one behind Mookie Betts.
AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole
Cole began the year with an elbow injury in spring training and has yet to throw a pitch for the Yankees in the 2024 season. He is in the early stages of a recovery throwing program and is targeting a June 1 return.
NL Cy Young Blake Snell
2024 YTD: 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in 11.2 innings
Snell was among the Scott Boras clients that signed late, joining the San Francisco Giants on March 19th. Suffice to say the late start to his spring training has had an impact on his performance.
AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson
2024 YTD. .289/.350/.578, .928 OPS, 6 HR, 16 runs, 15 RBI
The Orioles 23 year old shortstop is doing more than picking up where he left off last season. He's off to a terrific start. No sophomore slump here so far.
NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll
2024 YTD: .215/.324/.269, .593 OPS, 1 HR, 13 runs, 5 RBI
It's been a disastrous start for Diamondbacks speedster Corbin Carroll. Seemingly stuck in between swing changes and uncertainty with his approach, his quality of contact and barrel rates have disappeared. Earlier on he was at least taking walks and not striking out, but over his last 24 PA he's struck out nine times and walked just twice while hitting four singles. Carroll has eight stolen bases and been caught twice.
AL Rolaids Relief Award Winner Felix Bautista
Bautista had Tommy John Surgery, and will miss all of 2024 for the Orioles.
NL Rolaids Relief Award Winner Devin Williams
Williams is still recovering from two stress fractures in his back and has not pitched for the Brewers in 2024.
It's very difficult to repeat at the highest levels of MLB. It's a very difficult game that demands our appreciation for those that can stay healthy and maintain performance levels year in year out. It's still early in the season, and the players on this list that are struggling still have plenty of time to recover during the remainder of the season.