Daulton Varsho is Gold Glove Finalist for Right Field and Utility

Daulton Varsho is a Gold Glove finalist at not one but two positions, Right Field and Utility

The versatile Varsho began his season playing mostly in centerfield, while getting occasional starts behind home plate. When Carson Kelly went on the injured list in May, Varsho moved behind the plate for most of his starts for a month while Alek Thomas took over in centerfield. Once Kelly came back, Varsho went back out to the outfield, playing most of his games in right field.

By the time the season was over he had played 542 innings in right field, 379 innings in centerfield, and 175 innings at catcher. It all added up to +18 defensive runs saved according to Baseball Reference.

Varsho faces stiff competition in right field from perennial Gold Glove candidate Mookie Betts, and Tommy Edman of the Cardinals at utility.

Back in early September we wrote about how Varsho turned himself into an elite outfielder. He gave some excellent insights into the drills he worked on and the coaching he received.

The highlight reels are full of play after play from Varsho, here are 10 for your viewing pleasure