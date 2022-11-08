Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy

Ian Kennedy will be hitting the free agent market this winter, as Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic is reporting that the Diamondbacks have declined their half of a $4 million mutual option with the 38-year-old reliever. Kennedy signed with Arizona in March to a one-year, $4.75 million deal plus incentives and that mutual option for 2023.

The D-backs signed Kennedy to try to add a veteran presence to the back-end of the bullpen along with Mark Melancon, but it didn't work out as he struggled to a 5.36 ERA and seven losses in 57 appearances. Jack Sommers recently reviewed Kennedy's 2022 season, highlight what did and didn't go well in his second stint in Arizona. Given how much he struggled in the second half of 2022, the D-backs were likely going to decline the option and buy him out for $250K.

The D-backs will need to continue to find areas to improve the quality of their bullpen, which has been a sore spot on the team the last three seasons.