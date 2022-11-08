Skip to main content
Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy

Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy

Kennedy will become a free agent after Arizona declines their half of a $4 million club option.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kennedy will become a free agent after Arizona declines their half of a $4 million club option.

Ian Kennedy will be hitting the free agent market this winter, as Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic is reporting that the Diamondbacks have declined their half of a $4 million mutual option with the 38-year-old reliever. Kennedy signed with Arizona in March to a one-year, $4.75 million deal plus incentives and that mutual option for 2023.

The D-backs signed Kennedy to try to add a veteran presence to the back-end of the bullpen along with Mark Melancon, but it didn't work out as he struggled to a 5.36 ERA and seven losses in 57 appearances. Jack Sommers recently reviewed Kennedy's 2022 season, highlight what did and didn't go well in his second stint in Arizona. Given how much he struggled in the second half of 2022, the D-backs were likely going to decline the option and buy him out for $250K.

The D-backs will need to continue to find areas to improve the quality of their bullpen, which has been a sore spot on the team the last three seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Ian Kennedy
Ian Kennedy

Ian Kennedy giving up homer to Rowdy Tellez
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy

By Michael McDermott
Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (9) reacts after the Astros threw a combined no-hitter and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Christian Vázquez Could Be An Affordable Upgrade at Catcher

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Was Zac Gallen Snubbed in the Cy Young Award Voting?

By Jack Sommers
Blaze Alexander
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #18: Infielder Blaze Alexander

By Michael McDermott
Justin Martinez is feeling strong
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Justin Martinez is Feeling Strong in the Arizona Fall League

By Jack Sommers
Feb 21, 2022; Scottsdale, Ariz., U.S.; Diamondbacks minor league infielder Manuel Pena throws during a select training camp for minor-league players not covered by the Players Association at Salt River Fields. MLB continues to be in a lockout after the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement Dec. 2. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Baseball Diamondbacks Select Minor League Camp
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #19: Infielder Manuel Peña

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen's ERA was lower than his run estimators
Arizona Diamondbacks News

MLB Post Season Awards Schedule

By Jack Sommers
Camden Duzenack trots around the bases after hitting a home run for the Reno Aces.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Camden Duzenack Discusses Arizona Fall League Opportunity

By Michael McDermott