Diamondbacks to Have Spring Competition for Closers Role

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen addressed the local media via ZOOM conference to discuss the signing of reliever Scott McGough and other topics. McGough was signed to a two year, $6.25 million major league contract, with a mutual option for 2025 at $4 million. Hazen indicated that he expects McGough to pitch in the back end of the bullpen and cited his closing experience in Japan. The 33 year old right hander closed 69 games over the last two years for the Yakult Swallows of the Japan Central League.

During the course of conversation however Hazen made clear that all options are on the table regarding the closer's role and that the ultimate decision will be up to Torey Lovullo. He also said it's possible they might go with multiple closers, i.e. closer by committee.

"Who knows how the rest of the offseason holds, but that's my guess as to what ends up happening anyway. We're trying to acquire guys that are going to be in competition, have opportunity to close. Torey likes to have a closer, so we're not opposed to doing that if we find the right guy. I think we we're a little more flexible as to having multiple closers but I get it.....It's worked out for us in the past......I'm guessing we would go into spring training and look to solidify a closer. But that's more of a Torey question once we get to spring training."

Other than McGough those competitors likely include Miguel Castro, who was signed to a contract that includes hefty incentives for games finished. It's possible that last year's closer Mark Melancon could get another opportunity, although Torey Lovullo would not commit to that when asked during the winter meetings. Kevin Ginkel's name came up, but when asked about him today Hazen seemed non committal. It's very possible that the next D-backs closer is not yet on the roster.

Other options may ultimately include Carlos Vargas or perhaps even Justin Martinez, although they would seem to be further away from that type of opportunity.

Hazen said that in addition to his closing experience, McGough's stuff and especially the development of his splitter while in Japan were the biggest selling points for the team. He also throws the slider and his fastball sits 93-96. Hazen emphasized that he's a strike thrower too.

The opportunity to continue pitching in Japan is probably the biggest factor in McGough's development into a solid backend option and taking big steps forward according to Hazen. He's asked agents about this dynamic, and the mere opportunity was what they talked about.

"Getting that opportunity here can be challenging at sometimes. We are forced to give a guy a certain look and then we might DFA them if they run out of options and then they might bounce around.........These transitions aren't coincidental. Guys go over there and do get better, maybe again, just through pure opportunity."

The D-backs scouted McGough at least six to seven times over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. They also relied on video review and pitch tracking data from Japan that is also available to the team.

As for trade talks, Hazen said discussions have picked up quite a bit since the winter meetings. While he said they might not be any closer to making a decision on anything, the offers and interest have gotten "more targeted and aggressive over the last week". The focus from other teams remains on the team's stable of outfielders.