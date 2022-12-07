Diamondbacks to Pick 12th Overall in 2023 MLB Draft

The Diamondbacks will pick 12th in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft. In the first ever draft lottery, which covers the top six selections of the draft followed by the reverse order standings of the final 12 remaining teams. Arizona had the 11th worst record in baseball in 2022, at 74-88, and had a 1.4% chance of getting the first overall pick.

These are the D-backs picks for the first night of the 2023 MLB Draft:

1st Round: No. 12

2nd Round: No. 49

Competitive Balance B: No. 70

The D-backs faced steep odds to climb up into the top six picks, with just 12.5% or a 1-in-8 chance according to Tankathon but were more than twice as likely to fall in the draft with a 32.7% chance of dropping to 12th or later. Jumping up into the Top-6 selections of the draft would have been huge for Arizona, as it would have grown their bonus pool for the 2023 MLB Draft by at least $1.25 million. The No. 12 pick has a slot value bonus of $4.59 million vs. the $4.78 million the D-backs would have gotten on reverse order standings, a costing Arizona roughly $200K using 2022 slot values.