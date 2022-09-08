Josh Rojas nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

One of the most prestigious awards a Major League player could receive is the Roberto Clemente award. The award is bestowed to the player who best represents the game of baseball off the field, usually through giving back to the community the player represents and charity work. Each team can nominate one player and a combination of a fan vote and a panel will decide which of the 30 players is most deserving of the award. The Diamondbacks' nominee is infielder Josh Rojas.

Josh Rojas is a Goodyear native, just west of downtown Phoenix. He was acquired by the D-backs in the Zack Greinke deal July 2019 and has become a lineup fixture for the past two seasons. In 2022, Rojas has hit .274/.356/.399 in 104 games with Arizona while playing primarily third base. His high-energy playing style, competitive nature, and heavy community involvement has transformed him into a fan favorite.

Rojas' off-field work includes supporting Little League efforts in Buckeye and offering free camps and clinics across the west valley. His main goal is to grow the game in places where quality fields, equipment, and instruction may otherwise be out of reach. In 2022, he teamed up with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation to raise $120,000 at the team's Evening on the Diamond gala. The proceeds will not only fund scholarships for high school baseball and softball athletes, but to upgrade high school fields across the west valley.

You can support Josh Rojas' effort to win the award in the fan vote here.