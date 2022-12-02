Kyle Lewis Discusses Trade, New Start in Arizona

Two weeks ago, the Diamondbacks traded for outfielder Kyle Lewis. The former first round pick and 2020 American League Rookie of the Year was once considered a franchise building block for the Seattle Mariners, but is coming off two straight disappointing seasons due to injuries. As a result, the Mariners made him available on the trade market and sent him out for reserve catcher Cooper Hummel.

The trade may serve as a blessing in disguise for Lewis. He's no longer in Seattle, where the expectations were very high for him due to his draft pedigree and early career success. Lewis says that his family prides themselves in moving forward in the face of adversity and taking everything in stride. He mentioned the toughest part of the trade was shaking up his off-season routine. "You get used to who you're going to contact for off-season training, who you're going to contact for supplements, things like that. When that routine got shaken up, you have no contacts and you got to build new ones. That's the main thing I think that goes into the psychology of it".

In Arizona he has a clean slate, free from those expectations and disappointments, and can focus on finding his role and help the team win. Lewis says that he has not discussed that potential role yet with manager Torey Lovullo and they'll, "get more specific, figure those things out and ways I can contribute. I know I have some talent, I have some ability, we'll get those things working out moving forward". That role may include a combination of playing part-time in the outfield and some regular action as the designated hitter.

The transition from an everyday player in the field to the designated hitter is far from easy, with the player having to change their routine to fit the role. Lewis started seeing more regular at-bats at the position in 2021, so he's not coming to Arizona in a completely different role. Lewis discussed what he learned about what type of routine he developed as the DH. "Going into that I was definitely unsure about it just from a standpoint of how do I stay hot. Over time you just learn routines in between innings, you learn the timing of when to go down and get hot, forecast how the game is going and when you'll think you'll be back up again. Learn how to use the bike effectively to keep the lower half working, doing different exercises with the medicine ball, and the luxury of being to go down into the cage. I might snag a hitting coach, go down into the cage, and take a few swings before going back out to try to simulate a little of that. Staying hot and staying ready, making sure I get a good sweat in beforehand. Once you get that routine down, it's no different. You're just doing things down in the tunnel rather than running around on the field".

Lewis believes he has a lot to offer for the D-backs. "I know what I can do at the plate. Got power, good eye, plate discipline, swinging at the right pitches, bringing in what I believe to be an advanced approach at the plate. That's always something I pride myself on. Defensively being able to contribute, being smart, being efficient, things like that. I'm learning more about efficiency over these last couple years". With the team short on right-handed bats in the outfield, he'll have opportunities to deliver big hits against lefties.

Lewis also sees the D-backs as a similar team to the 2022 Mariners. The Mariners, coming off a disappointing finish to a great 2021 season, were able to ride a wave of homegrown talent to an American League Division Series appearance. The D-backs have a wave of talent set to make an impact in the lineup and starting rotation in the 2023 season.