Skip to main content

Oakland Sets Steep Asking Price for Sean Murphy

The potential asking price to acquire the terrific backstop may be too steep for the D-backs to afford.

Athletics catcher Sean Murphy may be the hottest commodity in the trade market right now. Murphy, 28, has three years of control left before hitting free agency and is an excellent hitter and defender behind the plate. He's coming off a 3.5 WAR season in which he hit .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and a 120 OPS+ in 148 games with Oakland.

The Diamondbacks were among the teams interested in acquiring Murphy. However general manager Mike Hazen didn't confirm or deny the rumor when asked about it, but it also sounded like a deal wasn't close. We may know why.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch reported that when the Cardinals inquired about Murphy the A's initial asking price was outfielder Lars Nootbaar, infielder Brendan Donovan, and pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo. Nootbaar and Donovan are both solid controllable role players, for five and six years respectively, and Graceffo is their top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Cardinals balked at that price and instead elected to sign free agent Willson Contreras to address their catching vacancy.

If we were to equate similar value to what the D-backs could offer, it would be a package of Alek Thomas, Jordan Lawlar, and Brandon Pfaadt. I don't see a scenario in which Hazen would want to part with more than one of those players in a potential trade. Talking to the media on Tuesday, Hazen seemed very reluctant to trade any of his young pitching prospects in a deal and is fine with rolling into the 2023 season with Carson Kelly as their starting catcher if there was no move to be made.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With a high demand for starting catching, as evidenced by the number of teams looking at Murphy on the trade market and Christian Vázquez in the free agent market, we'll see what the D-backs will do at the position in the next two months. 

In This Article (3)

Oakland Athletics
Oakland Athletics
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Sean Murphy
Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Oakland Sets Steep Asking Price for Sean Murphy

By Michael McDermott
Brayden Taylor, TCU
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

D-Backs Take Advanced College Bat in BA Mock Draft

By Michael McDermott
Oct 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) reacts after stealing second base in the thirteenth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Mariners Awarded First Rounder for Julio Rodriguez's Rookie of the Year Win

By Michael McDermott
Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks Manager
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Torey Lovullo Revamping Some Coaching Roles

By Jack Sommers
Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Rest of the NL West: Winter Meetings Edition

By Michael McDermott
Mike Hazen at the Winter Meetings
Arizona Diamondbacks News

D-Backs Have Moved Trade Talks "Past the 50 Yard Line"

By Jack Sommers
Dominic Canzone blows a bubble while watching a Spring Training Game
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Top Prospects Remain in Arizona After Rule 5 Draft

By Michael McDermott
Mike Hazen
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Catching Up With Mike Hazen Last Night

By Jack Sommers