Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks Final Home Series

The Giants and Diamondbacks will square off for a three game series at Chase Field this weekend, starting at 6:40 P.M. MST tonight. It's your last chance to seem them live at home this year. You can get tickets via Sports Illustrated's ticket site HERE

While both teams are long since out of the playoff picture, the D-backs would still like to chase down the Giants for third place in the division. They currently sit 2.5 games back in fourth place. After these three games the two teams will face off again next weekend in San Francisco for three more. Doing well in these head to head matchups will be key if Arizona is going to be able to take third place.

Pitcher Games IP W-L Record ERA FIP LHP Carlos Rodon 29 168 13-8 2.84 2.27 LHP Tommy Henry 7 36 3-4 5.50 5.55

Carlos Rodon's career season marches on. He leads the league in FIP and has career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts. He's faced the Diamondbacks, taking the loss twice and getting a no decision most recently on August 17th when he went six innings allowing one run and struck out 11. With yet another tough lefty on the mound Torey Lovullo may opt to go back to his right handed lineup again.

Tommy Henry was 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA through his first five major league starts, but a 4.66 FIP in that span hinted he wasn't really pitching quite that well. So it was not a great surprise when he got tagged for 12 runs in just 8.1 innings over his next two outings, walking five and giving up three homers and a whopping 15 hits. He was optioned back to AAA Reno but has been pressed back into MLB duty because of the injury to Ryne Nelson.

Pitcher Games IP W-L Record ERA FIP RHP Alex Cobb 25 134 6-6 3.48 2.92 RHB Merrill Kelly 30 183 12-7 3.15 3.50

Cobb has been very effective over his last five starts, going 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA. (five earned runs in 28.2 IP). In three previous starts this year against the D-backs he's 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA

Merrill Kelly is 2-0 in four starts against the Giants, sporting a 1.27 ERA in 28.1 IP. In truth Kelly has been a Cy Young contender against any team not named the Dodgers. He's 12-2 with a 2.07 ERA against everyone else but 0-5 with an 8.25 ERA against LA.

Final Home Game 2022, SUNDAY September 25, 1:10 P.M.

The Giants starter has still not yet been named for this game.

The Dbacks will send out Drey Jameson, 2-0, 1.38 ERA, 2.72 FIP. Jameson has been electric in his first two outings, displaying a high 90's fastball and a feel for the breaking ball. In addition to striking out 12 batters in 13 innings while walking just two, he's been a ground ball machine so far. He's induced 21 ground ball so far against just six fly balls and eight line drives.