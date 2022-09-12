Skip to main content
Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Series

Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Series

A big test this week for the young D-backs core

© Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

A big test this week for the young D-backs core

The first place Los Angeles Dodgers (96-43) have already guaranteed themselves a post season slot and the elimination number for NL West Champion over the San Diego Padres is just 3.

Suffice to say the Diamondbacks (66-73) will have their hands full against the juggernaut from LA. The Dodgers lead the season series between these two teams with a  9-2 record. Since the 2020 season the Dodgers have completely dominated the D-backs, going 33-7 in head-to-head matchups

The hope in Arizona is that with the core of young players that has emerged over the last several months they will be more competitive and win a few more games going forward.  The two teams will play 8 more games against each other, 3 this week in Chase Field and 5 games in 4 days next week in Los Angeles. 

Pitching Matchups

Monday, September 12 at 6:40 P.M. MST

NameGamesInningsRecordERAFIPK/9

Tyler Anderson, LHP

26

154.2

14-3

2.73

3.42

6.8

Ryne Nelson, RHP

1

7

1-0

0.00

1.12

9.0

Tyler Anderson spent the first 4 years of his career with the Rockies and then bounced around with the Giants, Pirates, and Mariners for the next two seasons.  On the surface his career to that point was unimpressive, with a 29-38 record and 4.62 ERA. But his career ERA+, a measure that accounts for run environment and ballpark factors ranked him at 100, or exactly league average. Believing they could turn Anderson into more than that the Dodgers signed him to a one year, $8M free agent contract on March 18, 2022. To say it's paid off would be an understatement. The numbers above represent by far a career year. Furthermore, in a season where Clayton Kershaw has been on and off the IL and Walker Buehler is out for the year having undergone his second Tommy John Surgery,  Anderson has been a life saver for the Dodgers rotation. He doesn't strike out a lot of batters, or induce a lot of ground balls for that matter. But he's dropped his walk rate from 2.7/9 to a minuscule 1.7/9 . His Changeup is one of the best in the league this season and opposing batters are hitting just .185 against that pitch with a .275 slugging percentage. 

Anderson faced the Diamondbacks twice this year and both times got the win, going 7 innings and allowing 2 runs on May 17th, and then throwing 6 innings of shutout baseball on May 29th. 

Ryne Nelson made his major league debut on September 5th against the San Diego Padres and was outstanding, throwing 7 shut out innings, while striking out 7 and not walking a batter. The 24 year old right hander allowed just 4 hits. His fastball topped out at 98 MPH and averaged 95, and he mixed in his slider, curve and changeup, showing good command of all three pitches. Tonight's game will be an even  sterner test than the revamped Padres lineup however. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuesday, September 13th, 6:40 P.M. MST

NameGamesInningsRecordERAFIPK/9

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

17

96.1

7-3

2.62

2.70

9.5

Merrill Kelly, RHP

28

171.2

12-5

2.94

3.28

7.7

When he has been able to stay on the mound, Clayton Kershaw continues to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. Back injuries have limited his appearances, and he no longer throws as hard as he used to, with a fastball averaging just 90.7 MPH compared to mid 90's during his peak. But he has impeccable command of the 4 seamer and still has a great slider and curveball. He  lands both for strikes at will and is inducing soft contact, enjoying the lowest barrel rate of his career. 

Kershaw hasn't faced the D-backs this year. As always the matchup to watch will be against Christian Walker, who is 7 for 22 including 4 homers against the future Hall of Famer.  That's tied with Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado, and the retired Adam Dunn for the most  career homers against Kershaw. 

Merrill Kelly may have ceded the title of staff ace to Zac Gallen, but he's been the team's most consistent starter providing both innings and quality all year long. Kelly may have suffered a bit of regression in his last start against the Padres however. Having allowed just 11 homers all year, he gave up 3 homers in 7 innings. Those were the only hits he allowed however leading to 4 runs in a no-decision. 

Against teams not named the Dodgers Kelly is 12-2 with a 2.38 ERA.  But LA has had his number this year. In three starts, 13 innings he's 0-3, 9.69 ERA, giving up 14 runs  on 19 hits, including 2 homers and also 8 walks.  

Wednesday, September 14th, 6:40 P.M. MST

Starters have not yet been announced for this game. With the demotion of Tommy Henry to AAA the Diamondbacks must decide whether to make a roster move and promote another starter or revert to a 5 man rotation. Earlier this month manager Torey Lovullo said that the team would go with a 6 man rotation due to having to play 18 games in 17 days, including a double header in LA on September 20th. 

In This Article (6)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Tyler Anderson
Tyler Anderson
Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw
Merrill Kelly
Merrill Kelly
Christian Walker
Christian Walker

Rookie Ryne Nelson will start against the Dodgers September 12
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Pitching Matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Series

By Jack Sommers
Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 11, 2022

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Zac Gallen's Scoreless Streak: By the Numbers

By Michael McDermott
Zac Gallen sets franchise record for scoreless IP in the 1st inning today
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Gallen Breaks Webb's Scoreless Streak in Diamondbacks 12-6 Victory

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen throws 7 shutout innings, ups scoreless streak to 41.1 IP
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Zac Gallen Breaks Franchise Record with 42.1 Scoreless Innings

By Jack Sommers
Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Zac Gallen Goes for Franchise Record Scoreless Streak Today

By Jack Sommers
A.J. Vukovich participates in the High School Home Run Derby in 2019.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 10, 2022

By Michael McDermott
C.J. Cron rounds the bases after hitting a 3-run home run against the Diamondbacks.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Big inning dooms the Diamondbacks to their 4th consecutive loss

By Michael McDermott