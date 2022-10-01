Skip to main content
Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship Game 6-2

Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship Game 6-2

A solid outing from RHP Brandon Pfaadt, tremendous defense, and a lockdown bullpen won Reno a Pacific Coast League title.

© David Calvert - Calvert Photography

A solid outing from RHP Brandon Pfaadt, tremendous defense, and a lockdown bullpen won Reno a Pacific Coast League title.

A solid start from pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt, great defense, and clutch hitting was enough for the Reno Aces to defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-2. Pfaadt did have anywhere close to his best stuff, but allowed just two runs in five innings despite giving up ten hits and walking two. Reno played airtight defense and the bullpen fired four scoreless innings. Las Vegas native Jake Hager was named the game's Most Valuable Player, hitting a 409-foot home run in the second to give Reno a 4-0 lead. 

Reno's defense was smothering on the night. They turned two double plays and cut down a runner at home plate on an extra base hit. 

Dominic Fletcher and Blaze Alexander perfectly executed the relay throw to home, which was critical as it was evident by then that Pfaadt was on the ropes. Fletcher ended the fourth with a nice running catch on a potential blooper. El Paso chipped closer in the fifth, but Pfaadt made a nice play on a swinging bunt to end that inning.

On the other side, the Chihuahuas had four errors on the night, including a couple of big miscues that preceded a long three-run home run by  Hager in the second. The home run allowed Reno to play downhill baseball the rest of the way and put the pressure on El Paso early. 

Alek Thomas had two hits and walked in five trips to the plate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Blaze Alexander was hitless in four at-bats, but reached twice on a hit by pitch and a fielding error by El Paso center fielder Thomas Milone. The hit-by-pitch started what would end up being a four-run bottom of the second.

Fletcher finished 1-for-4 with a big RBI hit in the sixth inning that pushed Reno's lead to 5-2 at the time. 

Dominic Canzone had an infield single and reached on an error in Reno's four-run second.

The trio of Tyler Holton, Mitchell Stumpo, and J.B. Wendelken combined for four scoreless innings on one hit, three walks, and four strikeouts. 

The Aces will play the International League champion for the Triple-A National Championship Sunday in Las Vegas. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Brandon Pfaadt delivers a pitch for the Reno Aces against the Salt Lake Bees.
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Reno Wins Pacific Coast League Championship Game 6-2

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly gives up eight runs in San Francisco
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Merrill Kelly, Giant Killer No More

By Jack Sommers
Geraldo Perdomo is heating up at the plate.
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks at Giants Lineups September 30

By Jack Sommers
Sep 15, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez (21) celebrates with relief pitcher Rafael Montero (47) after the Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Free Agent Possibilities for the Diamondbacks Bullpen

By Michael McDermott
Merrill Kelly throws a pitch at Petco Park against the San Diego Pad4res
Arizona Diamondbacks News

Diamondbacks at Giants Weekend Pitching Matchups

By Jack Sommers
Mike Hazen, Ken Kendrick and Derrick Hall
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks Payroll Snapshot

By Jack Sommers
Sep 28, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) hits an RBI single to left field against the Houston Astros during the tenth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Game Day

Diamondbacks Win Pitching Duel in Extra Innings, 5-2

By Michael McDermott
Joe Jimenez is a potential trade target for the Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Possible Trade Targets to Upgrade the Diamondbacks Bullpen

By Michael McDermott