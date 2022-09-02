Wilmer Difo called up, Kyle Nelson & Keynan Middleton reinstated

The Diamondbacks have called up middle infielder Wilmer Difo and shuffled their bullpen mix. Kyle Nelson and Keynan Middleton have worked their way back from injury. Veteran right hander Noe Ramirez was designated for assignment due to poor performances over the last 3 months.

Signed as a minor league free agent in March of this year, Difo is a 7 year major league veteran, formerly with the Washington Nationals from 2015-2020 and the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021. Difo has a career batting line .251/.313/.355, .668 OPS with 19 home run and 103 RBI in 489 games, 1300 plate appearances. Playing in 74 games for the Reno Aces in 2022 Difo has hit .269/.315/.396, .711 OPS

Known for his positional flexibility, Difo has split his time between 2B, SS, and 3B in his major and minor league career. Manager Torey Lovullo said the experience and ability to play all around the infield makes him a good fit for the roster.

Left-handed reliever Kyle Nelson is coming off a back injury that kept him out since August 8th. He also missed 11 days in May due to COVID-19. When he's been on the roster he's been one of the most effective relievers for the Diamondbacks. Nelson has a 1.57 ERA in 34.1 innings. This gives Lovullo three left-handed bullpen options along with Joe Mantiply and Caleb Smith.

Keynan Middleton is a hard throwing right hander capable of striking out a good right handed batter. He has been up and down between MLB and AAA this year, and also battled ankle and elbow injuries. Middleton has a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings. His most successful major league season was 2017 with the Angels when he posted a 3.84 ERA in 64 relief outings.

Ramirez has a 5.22 ERA in 50 innings this year. Since June 1st he's struggled to a 7.07 ERA in 28 innings.

In years past teams were able to expand to 40 players. In the most recent collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLBPA agreed to in March roster expansion was limited to 28 players, 14 of which must be pitchers.