Catching up with D-backs prospect Jackson Goddard

The Salt River Rafters lost a slugfest to the Mesa Solar Sox today 9-8 at Sloan Park in Mesa. Three Diamondbacks prospects got into the game.

Deyvison De Los Santos played third base and went 1-4 with an RBI double, a smash to the left center field gap.

Camden Duzenak, who Michael McDermott profiled last week played second base, and went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored. He made a really nice grab of a line shot that almost knocked him off his feet in the 8th.

Jackson Goddard came in the game early when Blue Jays starter Anders Tollhurst had to leave with an injury in the second inning. Goddard allowed a home run on the first pitch he threw and also a base hit up the middle. But he struck out the last batter of the inning and then pitched a one-two-three third inning, getting two weak grounders and a strikeout.

After the game I was able to catch up with Goddard for a few moments to discuss his career and season. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native went to the University of Kansas and was taken by the Diamondbacks in the third round of the 2018 draft.

What would you like readers to know about you ?

"It's been an interesting year for me. I got drafted in 2018, first full season was in 2019, since then I've not pitched until this year, due to Covid and then I had a season ending surgery the last game of spring training of 2021. It's been the most fun I've ever had playing baseball. After two and half years away from it it made realize how much I missed it and how much it means to me. So it's been a lot of fun being back out there this year. "

What was the injury?

"I had lat surgery."

Tell us about the transition from starter to reliever this year

"The part about relieving I do like is going to the field every day in game mode, locked in. When you are starting once a week it's pretty easy to be checked out going to the field four out of the five days. But it is nice waking up and most days feel like a true game day."

Do you feel like you've picked up any velocity or stuff as a reliever?

"It's been largely the same. I'm throwing harder this year than I did in 2019, but also there's other factors in 2019. My mechanics broke down a little bit. I was kinda overweight, so there were other factors that probably limited velocity in 19. But I'm throwing pretty similar velocity to how I was in college, maybe a little harder. It wasn't some crazy jump the way some guys have. Would have been nice...."

What's it like working with Shane Loux ?

"I worked with him a little bit in spring training, but this is the most I've worked with him for an extended period of time. I've enjoyed it a lot. I feel like I've made some good strides here in terms of learning how to pitch more so than just throwing. "

Shane talked about trying to help pitchers find a consistent routine.

"That's what I've really enjoyed about working with him in the Fall League. During the season I knew a lot of the stuff I needed to work on to take the next steps. But it was like once you're out there on the mound I'm doing whatever I can to get through that inning and get guys out. Which a lot of the time isn't primarily the things I need to work on to get to the big leagues. So here I've been able to work on a lot of the things that I think will help me make the next step in my development as a pitcher".

Do you know yet what your assignment is going to be next year?