Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 7, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 1, Salt Lake Bees 4

Dominic Canzone went 1-for-4

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Arkansas Travelers 5 (F/10)

Jordan Lawlar had 2 hits and a run scored in 5 at-bats

Deyvison De Los Santos drew a walk and struck out twice in 5 plate appearances

Blaze Alexander had two hits, including this home run off former Diamondback Braden Shipley

A.J. Vukovich went 1-for-5 with 3 strikeouts

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 4

Adrian Del Castillo had 3 hits, including a double, and drove in 2 runs

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 4, Inland Empire 66ers 15

Manuel Peña went 0-for-3 with a walk and 2 strikeouts

Ivan Melendez went 0-for-4 with 2 strikeouts

Dylan Ray allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on 3 hits, 2 home runs, 1 walk, and no strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings