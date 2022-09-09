Diamondbacks Prospects Report: September 8, 2022

AAA: Reno Aces 2, Salt Lake Bees 8

Drey Jameson got hit hard again, allowing 7 runs on 9 hits, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts in 5 innings.

Dominic Canzone went 1-for-4

AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 4, Arkansas Travelers 13

Bryce Jarvis had another poor start, allowing 6 runs on 3 hits, 4 walks, and 2 strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

Jordan Lawlar went 1-for-5 with a 2-run homer. That is his 4th homer in his last 7 games, in which he's hitting .273 (6-for-22) with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk.

Deyvison De Los Santos went 0-for-4 with a strikeout

Jorge Barrosa went 2-for-5 with a double and scored on Lawlar's home run

Blaze Alexander went 1-for-4 with 2 strikeouts

A.J. Vukovich went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk

High-A: Hillsboro Hops 8, Everett AquaSox 7

Adrian Del Castillo went 1-for-3 with a double, 2 walks, and a run scored

Low-A: Visalia Rawhide 7, Lake Elsinore Storm 4

Yu-Min Lin threw 6 scoreless innings on 2 hits, 3 walks, and a career-high 10 strikeouts. He took a no-hitter into the 6th inning.

Manuel Peña singled and scored as part of a 1-for-5 day

Ivan Melendez doubled and scored in the first inning, then later drew a walk.