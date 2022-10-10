Jordan Lawlar, Deyvison De Los Santos Tested Defensively

Jordan Lawlar had two hits in four at-bats, the first being a ground ball past a drawn-in Matt McLain and the other a broken bat single to left field. In his other three plate appearances he walked, struck out, and flied out. Lawlar is now 5-18 with two home runs, five walks, and six strikeouts in five games in the Arizona Fall League.

On defense, Lawlar had plenty of challenges. Twice he had to charge on a ground ball and make a quick transfer to first. His first chance he was unable to get a strong enough throw as Tyler Black beat it out for an infield single. In his second opportunity, he was able to get Matt McLain despite double-clutching on the transfer. His arm isn't as good as I previously expected based off his draft report but I don't think it will cause him to get moved off the shortstop position, barring injuries.

Deyvison De Los Santos got his first Fall League start at third base. His previous three starts came at first. He had his best at-bat of the fall to date, turning around a hanging slider for a 106 MPH line drive down the left field line. He tried to advance to second as the throw went into third, but was thrown out by 15 feet when the third baseman threw over to second base. He also struck twice and hit a broken bat roller to short.

He had two chances in the fifth inning. On the first, he fielded a ground ball down the third base line and airmailed a throw into first for an E5. The second he fielded a one-hop grounder to start a 5-4-3 double play. He had a chance to field a swinging bunt in the sixth, but double-clutched on the transfer with the batter. The misplay kickstarted what would be a three-run inning for Glendale.

Jackson Goddard entered the game with two outs in the eighth. He hit Austin Martin with a fastball, walked Matt McLain, then struck out Noelvi Marte with a high fastball. Goddard worked 91-94 MPH with his 4-Seam Fastball and mixed in a few curveballs and changeups. In the ninth he retired the first two hitters before giving up a pair of doubles, both hit at 106.6 MPH, for a run. Both of those hits came off his fastball. An infield hit and a wild pitch allowed another run to score.