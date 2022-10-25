Skip to main content

Jordan Lawlar has a Fractured Left Scapula, Out 6-8 Weeks

Lawlar was hit on the shoulder by a pitch during last Friday's game

As reported by Nick Piecoro of AZ Central, Jordan Lawlar suffered a fractured left scapula when he was hit on the back of the shoulder by a pitch in Friday afternoon's game at Salt River Field. 

Player development director Josh Barfield told Piecoro that Lawlar will be out 6-8 weeks but will not require surgery, and should be ready for the start of spring training in February of 2023. It's notable however that this is the second major injury suffered by Lawlar. He missed all of the 2021 season  when he needed surgery to repair a torn posterior labrum. 

Lawlar recovered to post excellent numbers across four levels in 2022, eventually reaching AA Amarillo. His season triple slash was .303/.401/.509, .910 OPS in 459 plate appearances. He hit for power, tallying 41 extra base hits, including 16 homers.  He also burned up the base paths stealing 39 bags while getting caught just six times. 

He was playing well in the Arizona Fall League too, posting a .278 batting average with a .997 OPS in 49 plate appearances. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lawlar struggled with errors in low A,  but by the time he got to advanced class A+ he had settled down, playing on better infields. 

In This Article (1)

Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar (3) heads back to the dugout for Amarillo. Mandatory Credit: John E. Moore III-Getty Images
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Jordan Lawlar has a Fractured Left Scapula, Out 6-8 Weeks

By Jack Sommers
Humberto Castellanos
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Humberto Castellanos

By Jack Sommers
Geraldo Perdomo
Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Diamondbacks 2022 Season Player Reviews: Geraldo Perdomo

By Jack Sommers
Oct 15, 2022; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Salt River Rafters infielder Deyvison de Los Santos (14) returns to the dugout after striking out against the Surprise Saguaros at Chase Field. Mlb Dbacks Fall League Prospects
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks in the Third Week of the Arizona Fall League

By Michael McDermott
Jun 21, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Stanford Cardinal infielder Tim Tawa (21) completes a double play against the Arizona Wildcats in the seventh inning at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #27: Infielder Tim Tawa

By Michael McDermott
USATSI_19254723_168399444_lowres
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

D-backs Prospects Star in Salt River Win in Phoenix

By Michael McDermott
Jordan Lawlar hit on shoulder by pitch
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Jordan Lawlar injured on a hit by pitch

By Jack Sommers
Conor Grammes throws a pitch for the Hillsboro Hops in 2019. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Oertell-Pamplin Media Group.
Arizona Diamondbacks Prospects

Diamondbacks Top Prospects #28: RHP Conor Grammes

By Michael McDermott