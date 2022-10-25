Jordan Lawlar has a Fractured Left Scapula, Out 6-8 Weeks

As reported by Nick Piecoro of AZ Central, Jordan Lawlar suffered a fractured left scapula when he was hit on the back of the shoulder by a pitch in Friday afternoon's game at Salt River Field.

Player development director Josh Barfield told Piecoro that Lawlar will be out 6-8 weeks but will not require surgery, and should be ready for the start of spring training in February of 2023. It's notable however that this is the second major injury suffered by Lawlar. He missed all of the 2021 season when he needed surgery to repair a torn posterior labrum.

Lawlar recovered to post excellent numbers across four levels in 2022, eventually reaching AA Amarillo. His season triple slash was .303/.401/.509, .910 OPS in 459 plate appearances. He hit for power, tallying 41 extra base hits, including 16 homers. He also burned up the base paths stealing 39 bags while getting caught just six times.

He was playing well in the Arizona Fall League too, posting a .278 batting average with a .997 OPS in 49 plate appearances.

Lawlar struggled with errors in low A, but by the time he got to advanced class A+ he had settled down, playing on better infields.