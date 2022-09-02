Inside the Diamondbacks' Ranking of the Top 10 Prospects

The Diamondbacks boast one of the best farm systems in baseball, ranked 5th overall by MLB Pipeline last week. Years of successful drafting have quickly built up the system, headlined by a trio of first round picks that have the potential to make a massive impact in any baseball game.

No. 1 - Corbin Carroll © Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK Height/Weight: 5'10" 165 Bats/Throws: Left/Left Age: 22 Position: Outfielder Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 1st Round Grades: Hit 65, Power 55, Run 70, Arm 50, Defense 60, Overall 60 ETA: 2022 Summary: The highest-ranked prospect in Diamondbacks history, Carroll is a legitimate five-tool talent player. His standout tool is his plus-plus speed, which shows up on the bases and the field. The plus hit tool and speed both make Carroll an ideal candidate to bat in the leadoff spot in the lineup. With Alek Thomas now entrenched as the team's primary center fielder, Carroll will most likely end up playing mostly in left field for the foreseeable future. The D-backs called up Corbin Carroll earlier this week after demolishing AA and AAA this season. No. 2 - Jordan Lawlar © Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Height/Weight: 6'2" 190 Bats/Throws: Right/Right Age: 20 Position: Shortstop Acquired: 2021 MLB Draft, 1st Round Grades: Hit 60, Power 55, Run 60, Arm 60, Defense 55, Overall 60 ETA: 2023 Summary: Lawlar is a five-tool shortstop that fell into the Diamondbacks' laps with the 6th overall selection of the 2021 Draft. In his first full season in the organization, Lawlar hit his way up to their AA affiliate in Amarillo. Lawlar projects to be a top of the order bat due to his line drive approach at the plate and ability to burn the basepaths. Lawlar had some hiccups defensively while playing for Visalia, but that seems to be behind him. The D-backs have some short term concerns about the shortstop position, but a strong 2023 season could push Lawlar to the big leagues next September. No. 3 - Druw Jones © Antranik Tavitian/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Height/Weight: 6'3" 190 Bats/Throws: Right/Right Age: 18 Position: Outfield Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, 1st Round Grade: Hit 50, Power 60, Run 70, Arm 65, Defense 70, Overall 60 ETA: 2026 Summary: The D-backs selected Jones with the second overall pick in this year's draft. Druw has comparable talent to his father, 5-time All-star Andruw Jones, with the ability to impact the game with the bat, glove, and speed. The organization has plenty of strong defenders in the outfield, but Jones has the tools to be the best out of all of them. His swing is still a work in progress, but he has plenty of bat speed to catch up to velocity. It's just a matter of getting him reps at the plate, which won't begin until next Spring due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. No. 4 - Blake Walston © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Height/Weight: 6'5" 175 Throws: Left Age: 21 Position: Pitcher Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 1st Round Grades: Fastball 50, Curveball 60, Slider 55, Change-Up 55, Command 50, Overall 55 ETA: 2023 Summary: Walston is a tall lefty that uses a full arsenal of pitches, with his two breaking balls being his best deliveries. He has a very repeatable delivery due to high-end athleticism, which projects well for command down the road despite having a slightly elevated walk rate between High-A and AA. There is still some projection left in Walston's frame, although how much more weight he can add will determine what kind of fastball he has. Currently it sits low 90s and tops out at 96 MPH with good ride when located at the top of the zone. His curveball and slider are both swing and miss offerings, the latter showing great results in Amarillo. Walston has the highest upside of all the arms currently in the D-backs system, but has a reasonable floor of a middle of the rotation arm. No. 5 - Brandon Pfaadt © David Calvert - Calvert Photography Height/Weight: 6'4" 220 Throws: Right Age: 23 Position: Pitcher Acquired: 2020 MLB Draft, 5th Round Grades: Fastball 55, Curveball 50, Slider 60, Change-Up 55, Command 55, Overall 55 ETA: 2023 Summary: Since being selected out of Division-II Bellarmine University, Pfaadt has led all Minor League pitchers in strikeouts. In his first year in the organization, Pfaadt worked his way up to AA Amarillo. After 22 starts this season, he was promoted to AAA Reno, where he currently waits for an opportunity in the big league rotation that could come very early next season. His fastball sits low 90s, topping out at 96, that gets swings and misses at the top of the zone thanks to a vertical movement profile and a high spin rate. His slider and change-up provide a nice change of pace to get hitters out at the knees and below. Pfaadt has the best chance of not only developing into a reliable starter, but having a long career in that role. No. 6 - Drey Jameson © David Calvert - Calvert Photography Height/Weight: 6'0" 185 Throws: Right Age: 25 Position: Pitcher Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, Supplemental 1st Round Grades: Fastball 70, Curve 45, Slider 60, Change-Up 50, Command 45, Overall 50 ETA: 2023 Summary: Jameson has the best fastball of any starter in the system, throwing both a 4-seamer and sinker sitting in the upper 90s and can touch triple digits. His slider is his best secondary offering, which Jameson has a good feel for manipulating the shape of. The fastball/slider combination is enough to make Jameson a potential closer candidate as a fallback plan, but the key to remaining a starter will be improving his change-up and overall command. Despite his slender frame and violent delivery Jameson is strong, athletic, and is able to maintain his stuff deep into his starts. A solid run of starts with Reno could have him knocking on the door for a rotation spot next year, although he'll need to be added to the 40-man roster this winter. No. 7 - Slade Cecconi © John Moore III-Getty Images Height/Weight: 6'4" 219 Throws: Right Age: 23 Position: Pitcher Acquired: 2020 MLB Draft, Competitive Balance Round A Grades: Fastball 55, Curveball 50, Slider 60, Change-Up 45, Command 50, Overall 50 ETA: 2023 Summary: Cecconi has had a bumpy road since an impressive showing at Fall Instructs in 2020. Despite being hampered by injuries and inconsistent fastball velocity in 2021, Cecconi got the aggressive assignment of AA Amarillo. Despite missing a couple weeks with a minor injury in June, Cecconi has been healthy this year and able to successfully build his innings total. His upside might not be what we previously hoped, but Cecconi has all the physical tools to develop into a solid middle of the rotation arm if he can stay healthy. No. 8 - Landon Sims © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Height/Weight: 6'2" 227 Throws: Right Age: 21 Position: Pitcher Acquired: 2022 MLB Draft, Competitive Balance Round A Grades: Fastball 65, Slider 70, Change-Up 45, Command 50, Overall 50 ETA: 2025 Summary: After a successful run as Mississippi State's closer in 2021, Sims hoped to make the transition into a starter in his draft year. He lasted three starts before blowing out his elbow and needing Tommy John surgery, causing him to fall out of the first round of the draft. Sims won't throw his first pitch for the D-backs organization until some point in the 2023 season, depending on how quick he completes his rehab. Sims attacks hitters with a mid 90s fastball with a high spin rate and vertical fastball movement that generates whiffs up in the zone combined with a wipeout slider that he can manipulate its shape. Health and his ability to develop the change-up may be the different between him developing into a middle of the rotation starter instead of a lockdown closer with two near-elite pitches. No. 9 - Ryne Nelson © David Calvert-Calvert Photography Height/Weight: 6'3" 184 Throws: Right Age: 24 Position: Pitcher Acquired: 2019 MLB Draft, 2nd Round Grades: Fastball 50, Curveball 45, Slider 60, Change-Up 45, Command 50, Overall 50 ETA: 2023 Summary: Nelson made a huge step forward in his development after pitching very well between High-A Hillsboro and AA Amarillo in 2021. He's scuffled a bit with Reno, due to the tough environment as well as his fastball velocity dropping a tick. As a fastball-dominant pitcher, with fastballs accounting for 65% of the pitches that Nelson, that is problematic. Given the number of potential arms and the velocity problems this year, the D-backs could explore the idea of using Nelson in shorter stints as a reliever and then work his way towards higher leverage situations. He has experience in that role from his college days at the University of Oregon. In the meantime, he's more likely to develop into a bottom of the rotation arm as a starter. No. 10 - Deyvison De Los Santos © Ron Holman / Visalia Times-Delta / USA TODAY NETWORK Height/Weight: 6'1" 185 Bats/Throws: Right/Right Age: 19 Position: Third Baseman Acquired: 2019 International Free Agent Grades: Hit 45, Power 70, Run 40, Arm 55, Defense 40, Overall 45 ETA: 2022 Summary: De Los Santos is a low-floor, high-ceiling bat who could hit 40 home runs and drive in 100 runs at his peak. The raw power is undeniable and the best in the D-backs system. The rest of his tools will determine what type of player he will develop into, although Low-A and High-A haven't been too difficult. At higher levels, his approach could be exploited so De Los Santos will need to continue to refine his approach and improve his discipline to reach his ceiling as a hitter. As a defender, he's a difficult projection although it would be more beneficial for the D-backs if he can stick at third base instead of having to move across the diamond to first or a designated hitter role.

The D-backs are hoping that the majority of their best prospects will develop into the next core of players on a team competing for a Wild Card as early as next season. Time will tell if a top farm system will translate into building a successful playoff contender, but the future for Arizona still is very exciting.