Quiet Offense, Late Inning Woes Send D-backs to Defeat vs. Cardinals
One day after scoring 14 runs on 15 hits the Diamondbacks offense was shut down by Kyle Gibson and the Cardinals bullpen in a 5-1 loss. The D-backs record now stands at 12-14 and they're 3-4 on this road trip.
Torey Lovullo curiously opted to rest Ketel Marte, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Gabriel Moreno all in the same game. It wasn't a lack of opportunity that caused the run-scoring to dry up. The D-backs loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the first thanks to singles from Pavin Smith and Blaze Alexander. and a hit-by-pitch for Joc Pederson.
Christian Walker lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center to bring home a run, but Eugenio Suarez hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat. The D-backs got the leadoff hitter on base and in scoring position in three of the next four innings but could not get another run home. The most glaring inning was the 5th. With first and second and nobody out Alexander and Pederson struck out on three pitches each, and Walker grounded out softly to shortstop to end the inning.
The D-backs got the leadoff hitter on base in both the 8th and 9th inning but they still couldn't score as closer Ryan Helsley took care of the 9th by getting Marte to roll into a 4-6-3 double play to close it out. Arizona was 0-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base.
Jordan Montgomery deserved a much better fate than taking the loss in this game. He was masterful through the first five innings, allowing just two hits and walking one batter. The Cardinals got to him the third time through the order in the 6th. Three straight one-out hits by Brendan Donovan, Wilson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado plus a wild pitch plated two runs, putting the Cardinals in front 2-1.
In the 7th inning, Blaze Alexander made a one-out error, his fourth of the year. With the speedy Masyn Winn on first base, and running on the pitch, Nolan Gorman hit a single deep into the left center gap, allowing Winn to score. Montgomery's final line was 7 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, with one walk and four strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches, with 62 for strikes. His record is now 1-1.
Bryce Jarvis loaded the bases in the Cardinals 8th allowing a single and two walks. Andrew Saalfrank came on to face the left-hand batter Lars Nootbaar and gave up a two-run double to allow St. Louis to seal the game, 5-1.
The Diamondbacks feast or famine offense combined with a shaky bullpen continue to vex the manager trying to get his team over .500 before facing the Dodgers at home next week. First they'll need to get on a plane face the first-place Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Zac Gallen will be the starter for the D-backs, while the Mariners have not named a starter. First pitch will be Friday evening, 6:40 PM Arizona time.