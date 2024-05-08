Marlins Place Struggling Starting Pitcher on Injured List for Second Time
The Miami Marlins can't seem to catch a break.
With rotation injuries mounting and the team reeling from multiple absences, the Marlins seem to always be trading one injury for another.
In this case, it's Edward Cabrera going on the injured list for a second time with a right shoulder impingement. This is the same issue that caused the start to his season to be delayed, ultimately being activated on April 15th.
Upon his return, Cabrera made five starts, but was forced to leave last night's against the Los Angeles Dodgers after only two innings because of the shoulder. His season ERA is sitting at 7.17 after giving up four runs last night, while he's walked fourteen batters in just 21.1 innings.
The corresponding move for Miami was to return Braxton Garrett from his rehab assignment and reinstate him from the injured list. Slowed by his own shoulder impingement that caused him to miss 41 days, Garrett is expected to take the ball on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He completed his rehab stint in dominant fashion, going 5.2 shutout innings against the Complex League Cardinals. Against a roster of mostly teenagers, he allowed only one hit and one walk, striking out 13.
Garrett rejoins a rotation that's been decimated by injury this season. Starters Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are both out for the entirety of 2024 after Tommy John surgery, while Jesús Luzardo Bryan Hoeing, and A.J. Puk are all currently on the injured list. JT Chargois, dealing with a neck issue, recently had a setback in his rehab and his return date is unknown at this time.