Marlins Look To Start Digging Out of Divisional Hole Tonight Versus NL East-Leading Phillies
The Miami Marlins can begin turning their season around tonight.
After a disastrous 10-29 start, the Marlins are set to begin a home series against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies tonight in loanDepot Park. Every win in the series for Miami counts double in the divisional standings, where the Marlins sit 16.5 games back.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 10th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
RF Dane Myers
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
3B Jake Burger
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr
SS Tim Anderson
1B Emmanuel Rivera
C Christian Bethancourt
2B Vidál Bruján
Lefty Trevor Rogers gets the start for Miami, currently hoping for better results - he’s currently 0-5 with a 6.15 ERA, undoubtedly in danger of losing his starting job once some of Miami’s injured pitchers return of the IL. It’s possible Phily is the matchup he needs to “get right” - he’s held several of their biggest bats in check, with Kyle Schwarber being 0-6 lifetime and both Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm batting only .200 with no homers in their 15 at-bats they each have off of the lefty.
Here is Philly’s lineup:
DH Kyle Schwarber
C J.T. Realmuto
1B Bryce Harper
3B Alec Bohm
RF Nick Castellanos
2B Whit Merrifield
SS Edmundo Sosa
LF Cristian Pache
CF Johan Rojas
Ranger Suárez has been one of baseball’s best starters in 2024, going 6-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his first seven starts. No Marlins hitter has really seen the lefty well, with Bryan De La Cruz batting just .231 in thirteen at-bats and Josh Bell a paltry .167 (with a homer) in twelve at-bats.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, May 10th
Today's series opener is scheduled for 7:20 PM ET and there’s a full suite of broadcast options: In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Phillies are on NBC 10. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Phillies are on 94 WIP & WTTM 1680.