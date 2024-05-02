Injured Miami Marlins Ace Has First Rehab Start Scheduled
The Miami Marlins just completed their first series sweep of the season and are on their first win streak of the season, now one of their injured pitchers is making good progress. Could things be looking up for the struggling franchise?
The good news keeps coming for Miami as they could be getting their ace back sooner rather than later.
Jesus Luzardo will make a rehab start for the Class-A Jupiter Hammerheads on Sunday after having a good bullpen session earlier on Thursday, per El Extra Bases' Noah Berger.
Luzardo has been dealing with some elbow tightness and has been on the 15-day IL and hasn't pitched in a game since April 20.
Maybe some time away from the team will have done him some good, as he had been off to a very weak start to the 2024 season before his injury.
Through the 26-year-old's first five appearances, he has a 6.58 ERA and 5.06 FIP, and questions have started to rise about his effectiveness. It has been a down year after entering with a lot of hype surrounding him. He had been around a 3.5 ERA guy for the past few seasons and should be entering his prime.
Even if the Marlins don't plan on being competitive from this point forward, the team will need Luzardo to come back strong from his injury.
Miami is expected to be very active sellers at the trade deadline and Luzardo should be their biggest cash cow, bringing in some nice prospects from a contender. The worse he performs, the less leverage they have in trade talks.