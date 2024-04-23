Takeaways: Marlins shut out for second time this season, fall 3-0 to Braves
The Miami Marlins opened up their road series against the Atlanta Braves with a 3-0 loss on Monday. They fall to 6-18 on the season.
Here's everything you need to know from the matchup:
The offense got hits, but couldn't turn them into runs
The Miami offense was able to find themselves with eight hits in this one, but no runs to show for it. It was their second time being shutout this season, the first being against the New York Yankees. They had just two hits in that game.
Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz and Jazz Chisholm each recorded a hit in the first inning, but obviously none of them reached home. Arraez was thrown at the plate and then the next two batters flied out, stranding De La Cruz and Chisholm.
Ryan Weathers falls just short of quality start
Weathers pitched 5.2 innings in this one giving up six hits and three runs.
The 24-year-old has been a bright spot so far this season as the franchise prepares for its future. He's currently pitching at a career-best 3.16 ERA mark.
The Marlins traded for Weathers from the San Deigo Padres last season in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Sean Reynolds. Having him turn into rotation regular, rather than a career 5.52 ERA pitcher would be the best case scenario.
Declan Cronin continues to impress out of the bullpen
Cronin struck out the side in his one inning of work out of the bullpen. He is now down to a 2.16 ERA on the season as he continues to look comfortable in the major leagues.
The 26-year-old could be another key pitcher piece that Miami is seeing develop among the disappointing season, further increasing the need to trade for bats with their current valuable pieces.
He was claimed by the Marlins off of waivers back in February.
What's next for the Miami Marlins?
Game two of the series is tomorrow night at 7:20 PM ET, with Trevor Rogers squaring off against Max Fried.