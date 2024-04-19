Marlins Send Puk to Wrigley Field Mound to Take on Cubs in Series Opener
The Miami Marlins have a new opportunity to get their first series win.
After coming close against the San Francisco Giants, Miami’s opening a four-game series in Chicago this afternoon against the Cubs at iconic Wrigley Field. It'll be a compressed series, as well, given Thursday's rainout - a doubleheader on Saturday means Miami's playing four games in three days, starting this afternoon.
Miami’s sending converted reliever A.J. Puk to the mound today, facing off against the returning Jameson Taillon. They were both pushed back one day after rain forced last night's cancellation.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 19th
Here's how Miami will line up for the contest:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
SS Tim Anderson
LF Nick Gordon
3B Emmanuel Rivera
C Nick Fortes
Unlike other converted relievers Jordan Hicks (Giants) and Reynaldo López (Braves), Puk has struggled with his move from the bullpen to the rotation. He’s taken the loss in all three of his starts this season, allowing ten runs (seven earned) in 10.2 innings, striking out only eight while walking fourteen. He’s only faced seven current Cubs in the past, with varying levels of success: The trio of Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Nico Hoerner are hitless against him in seven combined at-bats, but Nick Madrigal is 2-2 with two RBIs and the catching combo of Jacob Amaya and Johnny Gomes are 2-3 with an RBI.
Here's Chicago’s lineup:
2B Nick Hoerner
RF Patrick Wisdom
CF Cody Bellinger
DH Christopher Morel
SS Dansby Swanson
LF Ian Happ
1B Garrett Cooper
3B Nick Madrigal
C Jacob Amaya
Taillon’s being activated off the injured list (back strain) for today’s start - in his previous three outings against Miami, he’s 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA in 16.2 innings. He’s had good results against a lot of current Marlins players, with Luis Arraez (2-8), Josh Bell (1-6, HR), and Jazz Chosholm Jr. (1-3) all looking for better performances off of the righty today.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 19th
Today's series opener is scheduled for a 2:20 PM ET first pitch with a full suite of broadcast options. In-market, the Marlins broadcast is on Bally Sports Florida and the Cubs are on Marquee Sports Network, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Cubs are on 670 The Score and WRTO 1200.