Marlins Line Up to Play Two in Iconic Wrigley Field Versus Cubs
The Miami Marlins are playing two today.
After Tuesday’s series opener in Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs was rained out, a doubleheader was set for today.
Miami’s sending Opening Day starter Jesús Luzardo to the mound for the first game, scheduled for 2:20 PM ET, with the Cubs sending Javier Assad to counter. The nightcap, scheduled for 7:20 PM ET, features call-up Roddery Muñoz making his MLB debut against Chicago offseason signee Shota Imanaga, one of the best pitchers in all of baseball early in the 2024 season.
Lineups for the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs on Saturday, April 20th
Here's how Miami will line up for game one:
2B Luis Arraez
DH Bryan De La Cruz
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
1B Josh Bell
RF Jesús Sánchez
LF Nick Gordon
3B Emmanuel Rivera
SS Vidal Bruján
C Nick Fortes
Luzardo’s struggled so far this season, combining two poor performances with a glaring lack of run support to go 0-2 on the season in his four starts. He’s allowed seventeen runs in his twenty innings, with twelve of those runs coming in the last two outings, on the road against the Yankees (seven runs in 4.2 innings) and at home against the Braves (five runs in five innings).
Here's Chicago’s lineup:
2B Nico Hoerner
RF Patrick Wisdom
DH Christopher Morel
SS Dansby Swanson
1B Garrett Cooper
CF Mike Tauchman
3B Nick Madrigal
C Jacob Amaya
LF Alexander Canario
Assad is flourishing as a starter after dividing his time between the rotation and bullpen last season. In three starts this season, Assad’s 2-0 with a 2.16 ERA, flashing both great swing-and-miss stuff (18 strikeouts in 16.2 innings) and improved control (only five walks, a career-best 2.7 BB/9). And to top if off, only two Marlins have at-bats against Assad in their career, with neither collecting a hit - SS Tim Anderson is 0-3, while 1B Josh Bell is 0-1.
Here's how the teams will line up for game two. First the Marlins, looking to go 2-0 on the day:
2B Luis Arraez
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
SS Tim Anderson
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
RF Avisaíl García
1B Emmanuel Rivera
3B Otto Lopez
C Jhonny Pereda
And for Chicago, here's their lineup:
SS Nico Hoerner
CF Cody Bellinger
3B Christopher Morel
1B Michael Busch
DH Garrett Cooper
RF Michael Tauchman
2B Nick Madrigal
C Yan Gomes
LF Alexander Canario
Neither team has seen the opposing pitcher before, for vastly different reasons. Muñoz is making his MLB debut for Miami, while the Cubs signed Shota Imanaga out of Japan this offseason and have watched him go 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his first three starts of the season, striking out sixteen in his 15.1 innings on the year.
How to Watch the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs on Saturday, April 20th
Today's doubleheader is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET and 7:40 PM ET first pitches with a full suite of broadcast options. In-market, the Marlins broadcasts are on Bally Sports Florida and the Cubs are on Marquee Sports Network, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on MLB.tv. For audio, the Miami broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) and WAQI 710, while the Cubs are on 670 The Score and WRTO 1200.